Zoomex Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Snooker Legends And 100% Winning Rate Real Rewards

In Brief Zoomex has announced a month-long campaign to celebrate its third anniversary, offering participants the chance to win crypto prizes, exclusive merchandise, and VIP snooker tickets.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Zoomex announced a month-long campaign to celebrate its third anniversary. The campaign will begin at 00:00 UTC on December 1st and run until 23:59 UTC on December 31st.

This anniversary celebration includes a variety of events where participants have the opportunity to win exclusive merchandise and cryptocurrency prizes, including 1 BTC, 1 ETH, 1,000 PEPE, 10 USDT, 1 CHZ, VIP snooker tickets, and more. Notably, Zoomex has guaranteed a 100% winning rate for participants.

Users can earn spins for the prize draws by engaging in platform activities such as daily check-ins and first-time deposits, achieving specific daily deposit thresholds, meeting daily trading volume targets, and inviting friends to join the platform.

Additionally, participants who first successfully merge Zoomex cards will win a luxury two-day getaway to Macau. The prize includes two nights at a luxury hotel, round-trip flights, and a chance to meet top snooker stars in a meet-and-greet with renowned snooker legends Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump. Every subsequent successful card merger will reward participants with 100 USDT each.

What Is Zoomex?

Established in 2021, Zoomex is recognized as one of the top 30 cryptocurrency exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. The platform boasts a global audience of over 2 million users and maintains a daily trading volume exceeding $10 million. It offers a diverse range of services, including contract trading, spot trading, copy trading, and trade arenas, serving varied trading preferences and strategies.

The platform provides additional benefits through its top-up and capital increase services, allowing traders greater flexibility. Features include no collateral requirements, low interest rates, instant account crediting, and systematic approval processes—all without the need for know-your-customer (KYC) verification. Funds are credited within seconds, offering rates that are competitive within the industry.

Recently, Zoomex introduced P2P trading, marking a milestone in its service offerings. With Zoomex P2P, users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly with other individuals at optimal prices, completely free from platform fees or hidden costs.

