ZKsync Era Releases Version 1.5.6 Of Solidity Compiler, Urging Developers To Upgrade

In Brief ZKsync Era releases v1.5.6 of the Solidity compiler, which focuses on support for solc v0.8.28 and performance enhancements.

Developers of the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, ZKsync Era, announced the release of v1.5.6 of the Solidity compiler for ZKsync Era. This release focuses on support for solc v0.8.28 and performance enhancements.

The release features complete notes and binaries that are available for download. Developers still using v1.5.5 or earlier are strongly encouraged to upgrade to v1.5.6, according to the announcement.

Compared to v1.5.1, released in mid-2024, there are notable performance gains, including an average gas reduction of 4.5%, with the best case showing a reduction of 11.3% and no regressions in gas consumption on real-world smart contract benchmarks. However, zkSync Era has noted that the benefits of these optimizations may vary for users’ smart contracts, making it worthwhile to explore these changes to potentially lower deployment and execution costs.

A key contributor to the performance enhancements in v1.5.6 is the MachineCopyPropagation (MCP) pass, which incorporates recent changes from the LLVM mainline. The team has fine-tuned passes to work better with MCP and submitted two upstream improvements: skipping the invalidation of constant registers during forward propagation and optimizing copies when the source is utilized during backward propagation. These changes are already part of zksolc and, once merged upstream, will enhance the execution of arbitrary programs across various platforms.

In addition to MCP optimizations, the update includes improvements in splitting live ranges of PHI nodes within loops and the implementation of register renaming. These optimizations reduce unnecessary register movements, particularly in complex control flows, resulting in faster execution and smaller code size for EraVM contracts.

ZKsync Launches Contest Offering $500,000 In Rewards For Identifying Vulnerabilities

It is a protocol aimed at enabling efficient and cost-effective payments on the Ethereum network by employing zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology. By utilizing ZK proofs and ensuring on-chain data availability, it maintains a high level of security for users’ funds, comparable to that of the Ethereum mainnet.

Recently, ZKsync partnered with CodeHawks, an audit platform for smart contracts, to launch a joint contest. This initiative invites developers to explore ZKsync’s codebase, identify vulnerabilities, and compete for a share of a $500,000 prize pool.

