zkSync Era Completes Audit Of Its V24 Upgrade. Mainnet Launch Is Scheduled For June 6

In Brief ZkSync Era developers have announced the completion of the audit for the v24 upgrade, scheduled for deployment on the mainnet on June 6th.

Developers of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, zkSync Era announced the completion of the audit for v24 upgrade, which is set to be deployed on the mainnet on June 6th.

As per the post on social media platform X, the native zkSync Era bridge’s withdrawal and deposit functions will be temporarily disabled for 24 hours during the deployment. However, users will still have the option to utilize third-party bridges during this period.

The v24 upgrade is set to introduce several notable features. One highlight is the new precompile P256Verify, which enables support for devices like Apple’s Secure Enclave, Webauthn, and Android Keychain, allowing them to sign transactions with enhanced security. Additionally, the upgrade will introduce the zkSync Bridgehub, laying the foundation for interoperability between ZK Stack chains and facilitating sharing users and liquidity. Furthermore, zkSync Era has announced that Validium mode, a custom Data Availability (DA) layer and a custom base token on ZK Stack blockchains will be available soon, as the preparatory work has been completed. These are just a few of the many features that the v24 upgrade will introduce.

Previously, zkSync Era announced its intention to “hand over governance” by the end of June. The upcoming v24 upgrade will be the final upgrade before transferring network governance responsibilities to the community.

In May, zkSync Era identified some issues during the end-to-end testing of the v24 protocol upgrade on testnet. As a result, the team conducted a comprehensive review of zkSync’s circuit logic, VM logic, testing infrastructure, and release pipeline before proceeding with the mainnet deployment.

zkSync Launches Beta Version Of Its Node, Streamlining Setup And Enhancing Developer Experience

zkSync is a protocol designed to facilitate efficient and cost-effective payments on the Ethereum network by utilizing zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology. By leveraging ZK proofs and on-chain data availability, zkSync ensures the security of users’ funds, providing a level of safety comparable to the Ethereum mainnet.

Recently, zkSync released the Beta version of its Node, featuring a significantly streamlined setup procedure and reduced hardware requirements. The zkSync Node acts as a read-replica of the Main Node that external parties have the option to operate. This Beta version greatly enhances the builder experience, offering features such as a one-line Docker setup, the ability to sync from snapshots and stay current with the Main node, and the capability to run the zkSync Node via snapshots on consumer hardware.

