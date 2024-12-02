zkPass And MYX Finance Launch ‘Devotion Era’ Campaign With MYX, ZKP, USDC, And iPhone 16 Pro Max Rewards

In Brief zkPass has partnered with MYX Finance to support the “Devotion Era” campaign, offering participants rewards including 2 million MYX, 2 million ZKP, 5,000 USDC, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more.

Privacy-focused protocol zkPass announced that it has partnered with MYX Finance, a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform, to support the ongoing “Devotion Era” campaign, which will run until December 31st, 13:00 UTC.

The event offers daily challenges, leaderboard rankings, and exclusive prizes, providing several ways to earn rewards and increase visibility. Participants can take part in various activities, such as trading tasks and social media challenges on MYX Finance. They have opportunities to win Silver Coins and an iPhone 16. Those who win Silver Coins will share 500,000 MYX Tokens and 500,000 ZKP Tokens proportionally. Additionally, there are chances to win Gold Coins, BTC, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, ETH, BNB, USDC, and other major prizes, with Gold Coin winners sharing 1,500,000 MYX Tokens and 1,500,000 ZKP Tokens.

How To Earn Draws In The General And Luxury Prize Pools?

Users can earn draws into the General Prize Pool by completing social media tasks, such as following MYX Finance and zkPass on social media platform X, joining their Discord communities, and engaging with specific hashtags. Participants can also earn entries by posting about MYX Finance with the specified hashtag.

The Personal Influence Factor, which is based on the likes a user’s tweet receives, will impact the daily updates to the draws. Users can generate additional entries for daily posts about MYX Finance or zkPass. Invitation rewards are available for referrers whose invitees complete social media tasks and tweet activities, with the inviter earning extra entries as invitees participate.

For users trading, earning one draw in the Luxury Pool is possible for every 2,000 USDC traded. The inviter can also receive extra draws based on the invitee’s trading volume. A Personal Influence Factor bonus is calculated based on a user’s follower count and tweet likes, with users who complete zkPass KYC Verification earning double the entries. zkPass also provides further verification rewards for other activities.

Users also have the option to purchase a Weekly Battle Pass for 5 USDC, which provides additional rewards upon achieving a daily trading volume of 1,000 USDC for seven consecutive days.

