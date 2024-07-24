zkLink Announces Support For 16 Winners Of Ecosystem Grants Program And Unveils Launch Of Its Second Phase

In Brief zkLink concluded of the initial stage of its Ecosystem Grants Program, awarding with more than 10 million ZKL tokens to sixteen projects.

Developer of zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain solutions, zkLink, unveiled the finalization of the initial stage of its Ecosystem Grants Program. This phase awarded more than 10 million ZKL to sixteen projects to develop on its aggregated Layer 3 rollup network, zkLink Nova.

The initial stage represented a round of grant approvals, with winners from across a variety of decentralized finance (DeFi) niches, including asset management, order books, voting, automated market makers (AMMs), RPC services, and oracles.

The program concentrated on areas such as building infrastructure, awarding grants to projects, and supporting protocols with strong communities.

Infrastructure grants were given to Snapshot for decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance, RedStone for oracle services, Protofire for multi-sig solutions, as well as POKT Network and Chainnode for improving communication. Furthermore, protocols with high user engagement, encompassing Solv Protocol, Holdstation, LayerBank, Izumi, and OKU Trade, were also rewarded.

Additionally, the program recognized new projects, encompassing Sturdy for its isolated lending pool that prevents liquidity fragmentation, SphereX for offering a cross-chain high-performance Central Limit Order Book (CLOB), as well as Steer Protocol for its enhanced automated liquidity management.

Moreover, the program allocated rewards to initiatives that deployed natively on zkLink Nova, including Allspark developing prediction module Mantissa, as well as NovaSwap and AGX, which introduced a native Spot decentralized exchange (DEX) and perpetual DEX.

The first phase of ecosystem grants is in the books!



After rigorous review, the results are in. Introducing the 16 projects that have received a grant 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/1rKMveEOZh — zkLink | Aggregated Rollup (@zkLink_Official) July 24, 2024

zkLink To Launch Second Phase Of Ecosystem Grants Program On July 24

zkLink develops ZK scaling solutions for Ethereum. Its primary offering, zkLink Nova, is crafted to integrate various Layer 2 rollup ecosystems. This solution aims to minimize liquidity fragmentation, simultaneously enhancing security and scalability through the use of ZK proofs.

In this network, decentralized applications (dApps) have the option to connect to Layer 2 rollup ecosystems on Ethereum. It also offers builders access to aggregated liquidity and the ability to explore new financial primitives.

The project outlined plans to begin the second stage of the program starting July 24th, which will continue until September 30th, which will concentrate on backing protocols that encourage on-chain activity.

