July 12, 2024

Solv Protocol Launches Second Phase Of SolvBTC.BBN Deposits With Increased Staking Cap And Updated Incentive Plan

by
Published: July 12, 2024 at 10:42 am Updated: July 12, 2024 at 10:42 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 12, 2024 at 10:42 am

In Brief

Solv Protocol launched the second phase of SolvBTC Babylon LST deposits across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Merlin Chain.

Solv Protocol Launches Second Phase Of SolvBTC.BBN Deposits With Increased Staking Cap And Updated Incentive Plan

Unified Bitcoin liquidity layer Solv Protocol announced the launch of the second phase of SolvBTC Babylon (SolvBTC.BBN) liquid staking token (LST) deposits across multiple networks. These networks encompass Ethereum for WBTC or FBTC users, BNB Chain for BTCB users, Arbitrum for WBTC users, and Merlin Chain for M-BTC users.

To ensure a secure launch, Babylon has implemented an initial cap on the amount of Bitcoin eligible for staking during its mainnet roll out. Staking rewards from Babylon will be distributed proportionally among participants based on their staked BTC amounts. As Babylon gradually raises its staking cap, Solv aims to secure a portion of the overall stake. Ultimately, SolvBTC.BBN tokens will be fully backed by Bitcoin staked in Babylon at a one-to-one ratio, inclusive of associated rewards.

In this phase, Solv Protocol has revised its incentive plan, allowing for an updated reward structure of 12 XP per $1 per day once the one-to-one backing requirement is met.

Furthermore, building on the initial success of user participation in Babylon’s staking ecosystem through Solv Protocol, the staking cap has been increased from 500 SolvBTC to 1000 SolvBTC, in response to the community feedback.

Solv Protocol Introduces SolvBTC.BBN, Liquid Staking Token Designed For Bitcoin

The SolvBTC.BBN represents a recently launched LST designed for Bitcoin, utilizing Babylon‘s method to extend Bitcoin’s economic security to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains. It is set to be incorporated with multiple decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, such as decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending platforms, and yield-trading protocols, aiming to enhance flexibility and accessibility within the BTCFi ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Solv Protocol operates as a decentralized liquidity infrastructure tailored for ERC-3525 Semi-Fungible Tokens (SFTs). It serves to link on-chain entities with both individual and institutional investors through a liquidity network. Moreover, it offers solutions such as delta-neutral strategies, yield enhancement opportunities, and structured financial products.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

