July 22, 2024

zkLink Announces Launch Of ZKL On Major Crypto Exchanges, Opens Claiming Window For Novadrop

Published: July 22, 2024 at 10:58 am Updated: July 22, 2024 at 10:58 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 22, 2024 at 10:58 am

In Brief

zkLink launched ZKL on crypto exchanges, including Bybit, Bitget, KuCoin, Gate, BitMart, MEXC, CoinList, XT Exchange, LBank, and Hashkey.

Developer of zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain solutions, zkLink announced the launch of its token, ZKL, which is now available on several major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit, Bitget, KuCoin, Gate, BitMart, MEXC, CoinList, XT Exchange, LBank, and Hashkey.

Furthermore, the token can be claimed as part of Novadrop Round 1, with the claiming window already open.

ZKL represents an ERC-20 token released on the Ethereum mainnet with a total supply capped at one billion, created to be non-inflationary. Most of the ZKL tokens will be transferred to the zkLink Nova network via zkLink Nova’s rollup bridge. These bridged ZKL tokens are secured within the ERC-20 bridge contract of zkLink Nova, which is deployed on the Ethereum mainnet.

The token has several applications within the zkLink Nova ecosystem. It can be utilized to pay for gas fees at a lower rate on the zkLink Nova network and provide builders with access to zkLink X’s App Rollup infrastructure services. Additionally, a key function of ZKL is enabling community members to take part in the protocol governance, allowing them to influence its growth and strategic direction. This governance role promotes decentralized involvement in the protocol’s evolution and supports its long-term sustainability.

According to zkLink’s tokenomics, 22.5% of ZKL tokens are designated for ecosystem development, 4% for liquidity reserves, 29.8% for the community treasury, 20% for the team and advisors, 20.5% for early private investors, and 3.125% for the CoinList community sale.

zkLink focuses on developing ZK scaling solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem. Its main solution, the zkLink Nova network, represents an Aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM rollup crafted to integrate various Layer 2 rollup ecosystems. Its goal is to minimize liquidity fragmentation while simultaneously advancing security and scalability through ZK proofs. Since its introduction in 2021, zkLink has attracted investments from various supporters, including Republic Crypto, Arrington Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Huobi Ventures.

Recently, zkLink has formed a partnership with the decentralized exchange (DEX) platform ApeX to introduce ApeX Omni, a multi-chain order book-based perpetual DEX.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

