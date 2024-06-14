Zapper Introduces Protocol To Make Blockchains Readable, Powered By ZAP Tokens Release In Q4

In Brief DeFi platform Zapper introduced Zapper Protocol, designed to incentivize the interpretation and contextualization of onchain information.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) asset management platform Zapper introduced the Zapper Protocol, an open protocol designed to incentivize the interpretation and contextualization of onchain information. This protocol will be powered by the ZAP token, which is anticipated to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The token will serve as a reward for interpreting onchain data and will support the entire Zapper ecosystem.

The interpretation aspect of the Zapper Protocol will enable any individual to contribute and assist Zapper in making blockchains more readable. Additionally, the protocol introduces indexing templates that open up the interpretation layer, enabling users to add a new integration for a DeFi protocol or to present human-readable transactions. This process does not necessitate coding knowledge. At launch, there will be two types of interpreters: Position Interpreters and Event Interpreters, with more types planned for future implementation.

Position Interpreters will allow users to add missing positions or balances to Zapper. Meanwhile, Event Interpreters will convert complex onchain transactions into clear, human-readable outputs.

To participate and begin interpreting data for the Zapper Protocol, individuals are encouraged to choose between two roles: curators and reviewers. Curators are responsible for identifying uninterpreted data and creating interpreters. Reviewers serve as the final layer of validation, reviewing and verifying the submissions from curators to ensure accuracy before the data is made publicly available.

Zapper Reveals Upcoming GraphQL API Launch And Future Plans For Decentralized Protocol

Zapper intends to provide more information in the future about how developers can utilize human-readable data in their applications through the new open GraphQL application programming interface (API). The protocol’s interpreted onchain dataset will support the development of enhanced social features.

Zapper functions as a DeFi dashboard that allows users to monitor their portfolios, encompassing assets, debts, liquidity pools, staking activities, claimable rewards, as well as yield farming operations. Importantly, Zapper and the Zapper Protocol are separate entities: Zapper acts as a client of the protocol, while the Zapper Protocol serves the initial interpretation layer developed by Zapper.

According to the protocol’s roadmap, the launch of the API and the Token Generation Event is anticipated in the fourth quarter. Following this, decentralization of the protocol and the introduction of new interpretation primitives are anticipated to occur in 2025-2026.

