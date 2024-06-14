News Report Technology
June 14, 2024

Zapper Introduces Protocol To Make Blockchains Readable, Powered By ZAP Tokens Release In Q4

by
Published: June 14, 2024 at 3:05 am Updated: June 14, 2024 at 3:05 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 14, 2024 at 3:05 am

In Brief

DeFi platform Zapper introduced Zapper Protocol, designed to incentivize the interpretation and contextualization of onchain information.

Zapper Introduces Protocol To Make Blockchains Readable, Powered By ZAP Tokens Release In Q4

Decentralized finance (DeFi) asset management platform Zapper introduced the Zapper Protocol, an open protocol designed to incentivize the interpretation and contextualization of onchain information. This protocol will be powered by the ZAP token, which is anticipated to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The token will serve as a reward for interpreting onchain data and will support the entire Zapper ecosystem.

The interpretation aspect of the Zapper Protocol will enable any individual to contribute and assist Zapper in making blockchains more readable. Additionally, the protocol introduces indexing templates that open up the interpretation layer, enabling users to add a new integration for a DeFi protocol or to present human-readable transactions. This process does not necessitate coding knowledge. At launch, there will be two types of interpreters: Position Interpreters and Event Interpreters, with more types planned for future implementation.

Position Interpreters will allow users to add missing positions or balances to Zapper. Meanwhile, Event Interpreters will convert complex onchain transactions into clear, human-readable outputs.

To participate and begin interpreting data for the Zapper Protocol, individuals are encouraged to choose between two roles: curators and reviewers. Curators are responsible for identifying uninterpreted data and creating interpreters. Reviewers serve as the final layer of validation, reviewing and verifying the submissions from curators to ensure accuracy before the data is made publicly available.

Zapper Reveals Upcoming GraphQL API Launch And Future Plans For Decentralized Protocol

Zapper intends to provide more information in the future about how developers can utilize human-readable data in their applications through the new open GraphQL application programming interface (API). The protocol’s interpreted onchain dataset will support the development of enhanced social features.

Zapper functions as a DeFi dashboard that allows users to monitor their portfolios, encompassing assets, debts, liquidity pools, staking activities, claimable rewards, as well as  yield farming operations. Importantly, Zapper and the Zapper Protocol are separate entities: Zapper acts as a client of the protocol, while the Zapper Protocol serves the initial interpretation layer developed by Zapper.

According to the protocol’s roadmap, the launch of the API and the Token Generation Event is anticipated in the fourth quarter. Following this, decentralization of the protocol and the introduction of new interpretation primitives are anticipated to occur in 2025-2026.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Binance Registers Over 30M New Users In 2024, Customer Assets Surpass $100B Milestone

by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024

Laniakea Prepares For Deployment On Monad And New Testing Version Launch, Unveils Discord ‘Lala-Nads’ Role Giveaway

by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024

Top Investment Deals in AI, Web3, and Crypto: Intelion, Nexus, Zyfi, NEAR Foundation, and Binance Labs Lead the Week

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 14, 2024

Manta CeDeFi Integrates With Ethena Labs, Offering Increased Ethena Points For Staking

by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Binance Registers Over 30M New Users In 2024, Customer Assets Surpass $100B Milestone

by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024

Amazon Supports Generative AI Startups With $230M Investment, Allocates $80M To Its Second AWS Generative AI Accelerator Program

by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024

Laniakea Prepares For Deployment On Monad And New Testing Version Launch, Unveils Discord ‘Lala-Nads’ Role Giveaway

by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024

Top Investment Deals in AI, Web3, and Crypto: Intelion, Nexus, Zyfi, NEAR Foundation, and Binance Labs Lead the Week

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 14, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Binance Registers Over 30M New Users In 2024, Customer Assets Surpass $100B Milestone
Markets News Report Technology
Binance Registers Over 30M New Users In 2024, Customer Assets Surpass $100B Milestone
by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024
Amazon Supports Generative AI Startups With $230M Investment, Allocates $80M To Its Second AWS Generative AI Accelerator Program
Business News Report Technology
Amazon Supports Generative AI Startups With $230M Investment, Allocates $80M To Its Second AWS Generative AI Accelerator Program
by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024
Laniakea Prepares For Deployment On Monad And New Testing Version Launch, Unveils Discord ‘Lala-Nads’ Role Giveaway
News Report Technology
Laniakea Prepares For Deployment On Monad And New Testing Version Launch, Unveils Discord ‘Lala-Nads’ Role Giveaway
by Alisa Davidson
June 14, 2024
Top Investment Deals in AI, Web3, and Crypto: Intelion, Nexus, Zyfi, NEAR Foundation, and Binance Labs Lead the Week
Digest Top Lists Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Top Investment Deals in AI, Web3, and Crypto: Intelion, Nexus, Zyfi, NEAR Foundation, and Binance Labs Lead the Week
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 14, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.