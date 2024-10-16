en en
News Report Technology
October 16, 2024

XION Integrates With Union, Expanding Chain Abstraction To Layer 1 And Layer 2 Ecosystems

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 16, 2024 at 11:42 am Updated: October 16, 2024 at 11:42 am
Edited and fact-checked: October 16, 2024 at 11:42 am

In Brief

XION integrates with Union, introducing Chain Abstraction to Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks through its modular ZK interoperability layer.

XION Integrates With Union, Expanding Chain Abstraction To Layer 1 And Layer 2 Ecosystems

Layer 1 blockchain focused on consumer adoption, XION announced its integration with Union, introducing Chain Abstraction to both Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks through its modular zero-knowledge interoperability layer. This collaboration aims to enhance XION’s capabilities within Union’s network of interconnected blockchains, addressing issues related to fragmentation and distribution in the Web3 landscape.

Union is the first zero-knowledge inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol designed to enhance the speed, security, and scalability of blockchain interactions. With a strong emphasis on scalability, Union enables fast bridging transactions while adhering to fork-choice rules for enhanced security.

This partnership is anticipated to accelerate XION’s efforts to unify fragmented ecosystems while maintaining high security standards through the use of zero-knowledge proofs for securing cross-chain interactions. Additionally, XION’s 3.6 million Meta Account holders will be able to transact efficiently with protocols within Union’s trust-minimized messaging network. Meanwhile, users already in the Union ecosystem will gain access to XION’s protocol-level user experience features, including walletless access to Web3, zero gas fees, and instant finality across integrated blockchains. Meanwhile, developers building on XION will benefit from Union’s base layer, enabling them to create more interconnected, consumer-ready applications.

Through Chain Abstraction, XION aims to break down the barriers that separate isolated blockchain ecosystems, facilitating improved cross-chain composability. This integration will allow for seamless interactions between different blockchains, enabling users to easily access a wide array of Web3 applications and services regardless of the underlying network.

XION Brings Chain Abstraction To Sei Network’s Multi-VM Ecosystem 

XION is the first modular Generalized Abstraction layer designed to enhance consumer adoption by providing user experiences tailored for everyday users.

The platform has been actively working to expand its Chain Abstraction solution across multiple blockchains, aiming to unify fragmented ecosystems.

Recently, it has integrated with the Sei network, introducing Chain Abstraction to its ecosystem of high-speed applications. This integration facilitates a seamless flow of native assets and accounts through IBC, creating new possibilities for cross-chain interoperability within Sei. As a result, XION’s Chain Abstraction solution was made accessible to a wider developer and user base, promoting interoperability and user engagement. 

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.