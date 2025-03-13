XION Becomes The First Title II EU-Compliant Layer 1 Blockchain

In Brief XION announced its compliance with EU regulations, marking it as the first Layer 1 blockchain on mainnet to release a MiCA whitepaper.

Walletless blockchain XION announced its compliance with EU regulations, marking it as the first Layer 1 blockchain on mainnet to release a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) whitepaper. This alignment with the European Union’s regulatory framework for crypto-assets reflects XION’s dedication to enhancing accessibility for both institutions and individuals involved in digital asset adoption.

“The release of a MiCA whitepaper is a key step in a broader institutional strategy,” said Burnt Banksy, Founder of XION, in a written statement. “By adhering to the EU’s evolving regulatory landscape, it ensures that institutions and users can both gain access to XION in a compliant manner, strengthening the foundation for broader adoption of Web3,” he added.

Title II of MiCA, which became fully effective in December 2024, sets clear guidelines for issuers, offerors, and those seeking to list crypto-assets for trading within the EU. XION falls under the category of entities seeking to offer its crypto-assets, ensuring its compliance with these regulations to provide secure and transparent access to its ecosystem. This approach offers additional assurance to both institutions and individuals within the EU.

XION Paves The Way For Web3 Adoption And Institutional Access In EU

XION is the first walletless Layer 1 blockchain focused on making Web3 accessible to all users. It simplifies the complexities of cryptocurrency by utilizing its Generalized Abstraction, which eliminates the need for wallets, private keys, multi-device usage, gas fees, and other typical blockchain challenges.

This regulatory achievement aligns with XION’s mission to make Web3 accessible to everyone, everywhere. By addressing blockchain complexities with protocol-level innovations such as Generalized Abstraction, Meta Accounts, Signature Abstraction, and its Parameterized Fee Layer, XION is creating an infrastructure layer that supports seamless mainstream adoption of Web3 applications.

With this compliance, institutions in the EU now have unrestricted access to a blockchain that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, offering both regulatory clarity and a user-friendly environment. XION’s ecosystem has already attracted prominent brands using its technology to enable smooth Web3 interactions, further cementing its role as a pioneer in expanding access to all internet users.

As XION continues to develop its institutional and regulatory initiatives, this milestone in achieving MiCA compliance sets the stage for future growth and broader access to its ecosystem.

