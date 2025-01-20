Gemini Chooses Malta As MiCA Hub In Key European Expansion Milestone

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gemini has selected Malta as its hub for the MiCA framework, aiming to help drive the future of “financial, creative, and personal freedom” across the European market.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini announced that it has selected Malta as its base for the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. This decision emphasizes Gemini’s commitment to improving regulatory compliance and expanding its presence in Europe. Following the receipt of its Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Service License in Malta in December 2024, this move is set to help drive the future of financial, creative, and personal freedom across the European market.

“MiCA is a much-needed regulatory development for the European crypto community,” said Mark Jennings, Head of Europe at Gemini, in a written statement. “Our decision to establish Malta as our MiCA hub reflects our commitment to upholding regulatory standards, advancing innovation, and shaping the future of digital assets in Europe. We hope that it serves as a blueprint for crypto regulation globally,” he added.

Malta’s proactive stance on supporting innovation within the fintech and digital asset sectors makes it an ideal location for Gemini to expand its European operations. By complying with the MiCA regulations—an EU initiative aimed at creating uniform cryptocurrency regulations across member states—Gemini is able to continue providing secure and reliable services to its customers in the EU. This alignment helps promote the sustainable growth of a trusted cryptocurrency ecosystem in the region.

Gemini Appoints New Platform Leaders In Europe And The UK

This announcement comes after a series of key senior appointments in Europe, bolstering Gemini’s ambitious growth strategy for the region. Notable hires include Mark Jennings as Head of Europe, Daniel Slutzkin as Head of the UK, and Claudio Bedino as Head of Consumer Growth in Europe. With the establishment of our Malta office, the platform also plans to recruit a skilled local team to support our expansion.

According to Gemini‘s 2024 State of Crypto report, 39% of non-cryptocurrency owners worldwide cited the lack of regulatory clarity as a barrier to entry, suggesting that the implementation of comprehensive regulation such as MiCA may help drive demand for cryptocurrencies in the region.

Following Gemini’s recent launch in France, this announcement marks a key step forward in the platform’s European expansion efforts. The exchange noted that it remains dedicated to building a safe and innovative ecosystem for its customers. In the months ahead, Gemini plans to roll out new features for both retail and institutional users, strengthen its regional presence, and enhance the user experience for the 32 European countries (EEA & UK) that it currently serves.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson