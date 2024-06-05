Bithumb Lists XAI Token, Enables XAI Trading With Korean Won Starting Today

In Brief The crypto exchange Bithumb adds XAI token into its Korean Won market, commencing deposit and withdrawal operations today.

South Korea’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, revealed its intentions to add Xai blockchain‘s XAI token into its Korean Won market.

The deposit window will open at 04:30 pm local time on June 5th, followed by the opening of withdrawals at 06:00 pm local time. The standard price for XAI is established at 1,192 Won, with a confirmation allowance of 30 for deposits. The deposits will be supported with the Arbitrum One network.

Xai stands as the initial Layer 3 network within the Arbitrum ecosystem, crafted specifically to bring traditional gamers into Web3. Its overarching goal is to provide traditional gamers with the opportunity to involve themselves in open trade, granting them the ability to trade in-game items within games and avoid interaction with cryptocurrency wallets. Xai launched its mainnet in January.

XAI Token: Empowering Users And Improving Utility Within Xai Ecosystem

XAI represents the native gas token within the Xai ecosystem, allowing users to exchange XAI for esXAI, which, in turn, can be staked to benefit from several utilities. These utilities encompass staking esXAI in the yield account, maximizing the yield of esXAI for node operators.

Additionally, operators have the option to stake esXAI to obtain access to exclusive events and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) associated with XAI-based games. Staking esXAI also grants users governance rights, enabling their engagement in proposals for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) or Foundation treasury.

XAI is an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply capped at 2,500 billion. As outlined in XAI tokenomics, 42.09% of the total token supply is designated for DAC and Nodes, 20.79% for Investors, 20.00% for the team, 7.50% for the Ecosystem, 5.00% for the community, 3.00% for launch pools, and 1.62% for reserve.

