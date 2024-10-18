Wukong’s ‘Zero-Transfer Airdrop Campaign’ To Reward First 100,000 Participants

In Brief Wukong introduced a zero-transfer airdrop campaign, available to the first 100,000 participants, with each address limited to a single entry.

The Solana-based Wukong memecoin project introduced a zero-transfer airdrop campaign, allowing participants to send 0.00001 SOL to a designated address in exchange for 288 Wukong tokens. This airdrop is available to the first 100,000 participants, with each address limited to a single entry.

The campaign, which is already underway, will run for 72 hours. Users can verify their eligibility on the official website within 48 hours of completing their transfer.

In addition, those who complete the transfer as the 8,888th, 18,888th, 28,888th, and so on, up to the 98,888th participant, will receive a free Wukong non-fungible token (NFT) and an extra reward of 88,888 Wukong tokens.

The Wukong team has also revealed plans for what they claim will be the largest airdrop in Solana’s history. This upcoming airdrop will target NFTs within the Solana ecosystem, Solana memecoin holders, Solana mobile users, and participants from the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem, as well as WukongX Gold Shovel holders. The airdrop is expected to reach over 300,000 people, while an NFT launch is scheduled for October 23rd.

Wukong Opens Whitelist Verification For Telegram Game Participants

The project is part of the Golden Shovel Program, launched by the eponymous native asset initiative on Fractal Bitcoin, Wukong. Through this program, the it’s goal is to create the highest market-cap NFT project and become the leading memecoin in the Eastern market.

Recently, it has activated whitelist verification on its website in preparation for the airdrop. Users are encouraged to visit the official site, connect their wallets, and check if they are on the whitelist to claim their Wukong tokens.

vWhitelist spots can be earned by participating in the Wukong Telegram game, which allows players to accumulate them along with token rewards through gameplay.

