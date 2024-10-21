World Unveils New Orb, Deep Face Feature, And Upgrades To World App 3.0

In Brief World is set to unveil the new Orb, Anonymized Multi-Party Computation (AMPC) for World ID 3.0, Deep Face, and the redesigned World App 3.0.

Co-founder of the biometric cryptocurrency project World, Alex Blania, announced on the social media platform X that the project is set to introduce a range of new features, including the latest version of Orb, Anonymized Multi-Party Computation (AMPC) for World ID 3.0, and Deep Face, along with a redesigned World App 3.0.

The announcement details that the new Orb comes with a fresh design and enhanced speed, making it more auditable. Additionally, it introduces new ways to expand access to more users. A notable highlight is that anyone can now purchase an Orb to become an operator within the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, World ID 3.0 and Anonymized Multi-Party Computation (AMPC) will enable a verifiable anonymous uniqueness check, which is integral to the new feature known as World ID Credentials. It will allow World ID holders to store information from their physical NFC-enabled passports directly within the World application. Users can then utilize their World ID to verify details such as age, nationality, and unique passport ownership without disclosing their true identity.

Additionally, the second new product, Deep Face, leverages the capabilities of Orbs to address the issue of deep fakes. By integrating Orb imaging, personal data custody, and facial authentication, Deep Face aims to ensure that users can verify they are communicating with real individuals, thereby combating the increasing prevalence of deep fakes in both real-time video and chat interactions. This feature can be utilized between World Apps or installed on computers, and it is compatible with popular video conferencing and chat applications. The beta version of World ID Deep Face is set to launch in the coming weeks.

This week, what started as Worldcoin became World.



We hope this will be a real human network providing identity, financial infrastructure and community to everyone.



We also released many new things. pic.twitter.com/DgN2sTsQdh — Alex Blania (@alexblania) October 21, 2024

World Launches World Chain Mainnet, Introduces Revamped World App 3.0

In addition, the World Chain has launched its mainnet, allowing World ID holders and World App users to transition to the blockchain. World Chain operates as an Ethereum-secured Layer 2 blockchain network linked to the project. Notable partners supporting the launch include Optimism, Alchemy, Uniswap, Safe, Dune, and Etherscan.

Furthermore, World App 3.0 has undergone a complete redesign to enhance its functionality, enabling users to create Mini applications for the existing World App user base.

Established by Tools for Humanity in 2023, Worldcoin aims to serve as a “privacy-preserving” solution for digital identity verification. The project utilizes iris-scanning technology to verify users’ identities, rewarding them with small amounts of WLD tokens in exchange. The World Network claims to have attracted over 10 million signups across 160 countries.

