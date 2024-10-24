Whale.io’s a play-to-earn game now open for everyone.

Whale.io, renowned casino and sportsbook on TON, created a play-to-earn game called Wheel of Whales and finally released it to the public last week. The game was in closed beta for a month with millions of users queuing up to play and earn. Only Whale NFT holders and their friends were able to access Wheel of Whales in Beta stage. They lifted the queue last week with a promotion campaign in Blum and made it available to everyone.

Wheel of Whales currently has over 5 million players that have generated over 16 billion mWhale tokens in total thus far.

What is Wheel of Whales?

Tl;dr: It’s a fun gamified experience for earning $WHALE tokens before its listing event.

Wheel of Whales is a play-to-earn game with a lot of fun and social features. They recently introduced Tribes with Weekly prizes, and daily referral bonuses, and have many other plans in the pipeline. It’s the best & free way to generate tokens and get your friends involved.

Here’s how you can take the most out of Wheel of Whales:

Gather your friends and compete against other tribes for weekly rewards. Whale gives out tokens, freespins, and occasionally TON to best performing tribes.

Play minigames to earn more tokens in a fun way – Flappy whale, Sea mines, Election.

Spin the Wheel of Whale with a 1000 TON jackpot and many other rewards to test your luck.

Invite friends to Wheel of Whales, teach them the craft, and claim 10% of their tokens with a daily bonus claim.

Complete easy tasks and collect tokens without any effort.

Or you know, Tap tap tap like an OG.

Introduction to Whale.io

Whale is a pioneering platform that combines the thrill of casino gaming and extensive sportsbook with the advantages of blockchain technology. Built on the TON blockchain, @Whale offers a seamless and secure gaming experience with multi-currency support, up to 20% Daily Cashbacks, highest RTP, and free withdrawals always.

Whale is in process of creating and listing $WHALE token in Q1 of 2025. They are currently in Stage 2 of token distribution with previously mentioned play-to-earn game and are planning to introduce gameplay with tokens soon according to their public roadmap. Until the listing, the only way you can earn tokens is by playing Wheel of Whales, taking part in community games or through Whale.io’s Refer a Friend program.

