Wert Collaborates with Worldpay to Integrate JCB, Amex and Discover to its Web3 Payment Platform

Web3 payment solution provider enabling fiat transactions, Wert collaborated with global payment processor Worldpay to expand its card acceptance functionalities. The new partnership enabled Wert to include JCB, American Express (Amex) and Discover cards in the integrated payment system.

Web3 payment solution provider enabling fiat transactions, Wert collaborated with global payment processor Worldpay to expand its card acceptance functionalities. The new partnership enabled Wert to include JCB, American Express (Amex) and Discover cards in the integrated payment system.

Wert promotes broader engagement from non-crypto native users by introducing a non-fungible token (NFT) checkout solution for accessibility and simplified transactions. Its checkout solutions employ a merchant category code, leading to a 95% approval rate for fiat payments, in contrast with the average approval rate for fiat-crypto transactions, which is around 50%.

Moreover, Wert’s checkout solution accepts payments from nearly all major card brands, which allows for reduced purchase drop-offs caused by declined transactions and enables high card acceptance. This is expected to contribute to an increase in the adoption of on-ramps into Web3.

Expanding its reach to include additional payment methods, Wert seeks to access new niche markets for high-value purchases in the United States and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the integration is anticipated to improve conversion rates, leading to increased sales and an enhanced market presence.

The expanded payment options will enhance Wert’s NFT checkout experience, allowing creators to confidently present their artworks to a more extensive audience and providing a simplified experience for collectors to engage with NFTs.

“By facilitating near-universal card acceptance, we are advancing towards an inclusive ecosystem where digital assets can be accessed without barriers. This marks a significant leap in accessibility and inclusivity within the Web3 realm. It’s a pivotal step forward in empowering users globally to engage seamlessly with the evolving digital economy,” said George Basiladze, Founder and CEO of Wert, in a written statement.

Wert Propells Web3 Adoption

Founded in 2020, Wert is a unified payment provider operating within the financial technology sector. The company provides services facilitating a seamless credit card checkout experience for purchasing Web3 assets or NFTs directly from smart contracts. Additionally, Wert supports the selling of utility tokens, gas, and other decentralized finance (DeFi) assets. The company primarily serves the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, operating as a regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with licenses in Estonia and the United States.

Last year, Wert partnered with insurtech service Avata to enhance its NFT warranty service by troubleshooting the asset security gap for NFT collectors, offering the opt-in warranty for NFTs that covers up to 90% of the value of the digital assets for any NFTs compromised in a smart contract hack. Available on nearly 80 digital asset marketplaces, including the KnownOrigin NFT marketplace, the service ensures some degree of protection against hacks and theft and will help perpetuate mass adoption of NFTs and Web3 technologies in general.

Wert’s commitment to increasing the adoption of Web3 is also evident in its enhanced payment options, facilitating inclusivity and accessibility within the Web3 realm and marking another advancement in empowering users within the evolving digital economy.

