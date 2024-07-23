Vitalik Buterin Introduces New Solution For Efficient ZK-EVM In His Latest Article

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Vitalik Buterin published a new article on his blog titled “Exploring Circle STARKs,” introducing new solution for efficient ZK-EVM.

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin published a new article titled “Exploring Circle STARKs” on his blog. The article highlights that permissionless decentralized validity-rollup Starkware can process 620,000 Poseidon2 hash values per second on an M3 chip notebook. This advancement suggests that if Poseidon2 is trusted as a hash function, a challenge in developing an efficient zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) has been solved.

The article points out that circle STARKs introduce minimal additional complexity for developers compared to standard STARKs. The primary differences are essentially limited to three key issues when implementing them, in contrast to regular FRI.

While the mathematical principles behind the “polynomials” used in circle FRI are somewhat counterintuitive and may require time to fully understand, this complexity is largely hidden from developers. The article highlights that the intricate nature of the circle’s mathematical principles is encapsulated rather than systematic.

Meanwhile, understanding circle FRI and circle FFTs can also serve as a useful introduction to other specialized FFTs. Notably, this includes binary-field FFTs, which are used in systems like Binius and LibSTARK, as well as more complex constructions such as elliptic curve FFTs. Elliptic curve FFTs use few-to-1 mappings that integrate well with elliptic curve point operations.

Exploring circle STARKshttps://t.co/WoVeucLXS6



Thank you to @StarkwareLtd friends for the kind support in understanding these concepts!



See also my implementation at https://t.co/qJP3lnaS8m — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) July 23, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Anticipates Arithmetization Of Core Primitives As Key Advancement In STARK Optimization

Finally, Vitalik Buterin suggests that combining techniques such as Mersenne31, BabyBear, and binary-field methods like Binius is approaching the efficiency limit of the STARKs “base layer.” He foresees that future advancements in STARK optimization will focus on optimizing the arithmetization of core primitives, such as hash functions and signatures, and improving these primitives themselves to achieve the purpose.

Additionally, there will be an emphasis on developing recursive constructions to enable greater parallelization, arithmetizing virtual machines (VMs) to enhance the developer experience, and addressing other advanced tasks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson