News Report Technology
December 09, 2024

Viction Announces Spring Edition Of ‘Game Awards’ With Applications Open Until January 10

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 09, 2024 at 1:53 am Updated: December 09, 2024 at 1:53 am
Edited and fact-checked: December 09, 2024 at 1:53 am

In Brief

Viction launches the Viction Game Awards to celebrate new ideas in gaming, with submissions from individual creators and small teams open until January 10th.

Viction Announces Spring Edition Of 'Game Awards' With Applications Open Until January 10

Global Layer 1 blockchain platform, Viction, announced the launch of the Viction Game Awards, an initiative designed to celebrate the innovative ideas shaping the gaming industry’s future. This year’s event, themed Blaze Your Inner Flame,” welcomes submissions from individual creators and small teams, with entries open until January 10th.

The Viction Game Awards aims to provide participants with opportunities to showcase their creative talents and visions, access valuable resources and mentorship to refine their projects, establish connections with industry leaders, potential collaborators, and investors, and transform their ideas into impactful, real-world products.

The competition follows a three-phase structure, guiding participants from project submission to final recognition. After the submission deadline, preliminary evaluations will take place from January 12th to January 20th.

The awards offer substantial rewards, with the main competition track featuring a $15,000 prize for the winner and a $10,000 prize for the runner-up. Additionally, the side track includes $5,000 awards for the most unique idea, the rising star, and the best game concept.

More than just a contest, the Viction Game Awards serve as a platform for aspiring game developers to present their ideas to a global audience, connect with experienced professionals, secure funding for their projects, and explore the potential of blockchain technology in creating groundbreaking gaming experiences.

What Is Viction?

Viction supports creators and developers at all stages by offering the tools and infrastructure needed to help projects grow, stabilize, and reach their full potential. The platform is equipped with features such as seamless interoperability, scalability, adaptable development options, zero gas fees, enhanced security, and high-speed operations, empowering developers with reliable technological capabilities.

Recently, Viction implemented a hard fork of its network, marking a major step toward strengthening the Viction ecosystem. This upgrade introduced key technical improvements aimed at bolstering the platform’s security and establishing a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

