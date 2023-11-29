Business Markets News Report
November 29, 2023

Velodrome and Aerodrome Security Breach Sparks Concern Within Crypto Community

Published: November 29, 2023 at 7:42 am Updated: November 29, 2023 at 7:42 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 29, 2023 at 7:42 am

In Brief

Velodrome and Aerodrome, the leading decentralized exchanges on the Optimism and Base blockchains, have reported security breaches in their frontends, urging users to temporarily cease interactions as they investigate the compromised platforms and track stolen assets.

Security Breach at Leading DEXs Velodrome and Aerodrome on Optimism and Base Blockchains

Velodrome, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Optimism blockchain, along with Aerodrome, its counterpart on the Base blockchain, have issued warnings of a security breach. Users should exercise caution, especially regarding approving transactions or connecting wallets to these platforms during this period.

Velodrome and Aerodrome, in a series of urgent tweets, alerted their users of a security breach impacting their frontends.

Velodrome, renowned for its significant total value locked on the Optimism blockchain, emphasized the importance of refraining from any interaction with their platform until further notice. Similarly, Aerodrome, a derivative of Velodrome on the Base blockchain, mirrored this advisory.

Ongoing Challenges in Decentralized Platform Security

The teams at both Velodrome and Aerodrome are actively investigating the breach. Details of the exploited vulnerabilities and the specific assets affected remain undisclosed. Users should exercise caution, especially regarding approving transactions or connecting wallets to these platforms during this period.

Crypto analyst ZachXBT identified two addresses where over $70,000 worth of stolen crypto assets have been traced. The nature of these attacks, often targeting DEX frontends, highlights the vulnerabilities in decentralized platforms and the need for enhanced security measures.

The security breaches at Velodrome and Aerodrome underscore the ongoing security challenges within the rapidly growing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. These incidents serve as a reminder for users to remain vigilant and cautious, especially when dealing with emerging and less-tested applications.

The recent security breaches highlight the vulnerabilities in decentralized exchanges and the importance of robust security measures. As the investigation continues, the potential for increased losses remains a concern.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

