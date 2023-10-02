Business Markets News Report
October 02, 2023

VanEck Launches Ethereum Futures ETF as a C-Corp Offering

Published: October 02, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

VanEck launched its Ethereum Strategy ETF (CBOE: EFUT), an exclusive actively managed ETF aimed at capital growth through investments in Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

VanEck Rolls Out Ethereum Futures ETF, Structured as C-Corp

VanEck today unveiled the VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF, an actively managed ETF concentrating on Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

The initiative marks EFUT as the exclusive ETF offering a focused exposure to ETH futures, structured as a C-Corp, an arrangement that potentially promises a more tax-efficient experience for long-term investors. Notably, the ETF will not make direct investments in ETH or any other digital assets.

Kyle DaCruz, Director of Digital Asset Product with VanEck, highlighted Ethereum’s critical role as the cornerstone of the decentralized applications ecosystem.

He emphasized the significance of providing investors a gateway to the burgeoning ETH futures market, amidst the absence of avenues for direct investment in digital assets in the U.S. EFUT’s investment strategy is channeled towards standardized, cash-settled ETH futures contracts, exclusively traded on registered commodity exchanges, with a current preference for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Leveraging VanEck’s Expertise

VanEck has a notable history in global market investments, enhancing the reliability of this launch. EFUT, under the stewardship of Greg Krenzer, Head of Active Trading for VanEck, aims to leverage his over two decades of diverse asset trading experience.

During the launch, Ed Lopez, Head of Product Management at VanEck, echoed this sentiment. He reaffirmed the firm’s enduring dedication to guiding investors into new capital market segments, highlighted by EFUT’s launch.

EFUT complements the earlier launched VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF). It enhances the futures-focused exposure to key digital assets, strengthening the base for a diverse digital assets portfolio.

Navigating the Digital Future with Caution

Despite the hopeful outlook, caution is crucial for potential investors. The world of digital assets is dynamic and evolving. It faces regulatory uncertainties and lacks a central authority, leading to inherent risks. The prices of digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin could fluctuate rapidly. They might even fall to zero, highlighting the need for readiness for total investment loss.

The complex world of futures contracts adds more risk. The digital asset futures market is still developing. It may have lower liquidity and more volatility compared to established markets.

VanEck’s new ETF, EFUT, combines innovation with experience. Yet, the diverse and unstable nature of the digital asset and futures market calls for careful investment decisions. Understanding the associated risks and potential implications is essential.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

