Vanar Gears Up To Launch Its Mainnet Program Today, Plans Integration With Crypto Exchanges And Introduction Of Prize Pools In Coming Weeks

In Brief Vanar will launch its mainnet program today, with major crypto exchanges set to integrate with its mainnet in the upcoming weeks.

Layer 1 blockchain Vanar (VANRY) announced its intention to launch its mainnet program today. According to the post on social media platform X, in the upcoming weeks, Vanar Core Validator will be joined by a prominent technology company, major cryptocurrency exchanges will integrate with the Vanar mainnet, node operators will contribute to powering the network, and Vanar will introduce its Innovative Prize Pools.

Vanar is a Layer 1 blockchain solution tailored for widespread adoption in the mass market. It incorporates several fundamental pillars in its design, prioritizing speed and scalability essential for large-scale brands. These pillars encompass fast transactions, low costs, an application ecosystem enabling a one-stop shop for mainstream brands, and scalability, among other features.

Vanar’s architecture aligns with the Ethereum infrastructure. By leveraging the established and secure Ethereum codebase, the blockchain implements customized modifications to achieve its core objectives effectively.

Central to Vanar’s architecture is the GETH implementation, which forms the core of its execution layer. This foundation is enhanced by a hybrid consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-Authority (PoA), governed by Proof-of-Reputation (PoR). This mechanism facilitates the inclusion of new node validators through an inclusive validator election process. The synergy between these elements fosters a resilient and high-performance ecosystem capable of supporting a wide array of applications.

Recently, Vanar unveiled several accomplishments achieved over the past three months. These milestones include processing over 30 million transactions, witnessing the registration of over 6 million wallet addresses actively engaging in the ecosystem, and garnering the participation of over 50 corporate adopters, including renowned brands like Google, Nvidia, and Revolut, among others. According to the project, the mainnet is expected to expedite this progression further.

Vanar Unveils Fifth Phase Of Its Testnet, Records Over 1.2M Transactions Within First Ten Days

Vanar launched the fifth phase of its testnet, Vanguard, in March. This phase was crafted to provide users with a developer’s viewpoint on blockchain functionalities, facilitating the deployment of meme tokens or non-fungible token (NFT) contracts.

Moreover, Vanguard unveiled a variety of features aimed at enhancing seamless interactions within the blockchain ecosystem, tailored specifically to meet the requirements of the entertainment sector. This encompasses advanced modules for crafting engaging customer experiences and nurturing a fresh era of player-owned assets, dynamic digital economies, and immersive engagements. Within just ten days of its launch, the Vanguard testnet recorded over 1.2 million transactions, 500,000 wallets, and 6,500 new contracts.

