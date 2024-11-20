Vana Establishes Foundation And Announces Mainnet Launch To Accelerate AI Data Innovation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Vana launches the Vana Foundation and reveals plans for an upcoming mainnet launch, marking a major step toward ushering in a new era of user-owned data with its EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain.

Decentralized network for user-owned data, Vana announced the launch of the Vana Foundation and revealed plans for its upcoming mainnet launch. This marks a major step toward ushering in a new era for user-owned data with its new EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain.

The Vana Foundation has been established to drive the adoption of user-owned data infrastructure and to guide the protocol’s development, ensuring it upholds the core principles of user sovereignty and decentralization. Open Data Labs, the research organization behind the Vana protocol, is leading technical innovation and providing continuous support to the foundation. By collaborating with top AI research organizations, they aim to unlock data as a new asset class, advancing the concept of user-owned data. Their research focuses on the development of user-owned data tools, Vana network nodes, and data governance systems to achieve their goal of enabling a paradigm shift in data ownership, where users control the products created by their data.

Vana Prepares For Mainnet Launch

Meanwhile, the upcoming Vana mainnet launch is a milestone for decentralized data infrastructure. Central to this launch is the VANA token, which serves as the native currency of the network. The token is used to pay transaction fees and govern the data treasury on the network, reinforcing true data sovereignty.

The mainnet’s launch will also empower DataDAOs with essential capabilities, including active data collection, user governance, and the creation of data treasuries. DataDAOs will be able to gather and verify data from their communities, give token holders a say in managing collective datasets, and build valuable data repositories. These developments will allow communities to fully capitalize on their shared data, whether for AI training, research, or insights while retaining full control over their data assets.

Vana is a decentralized network focused on enabling private, user-owned data, allowing individuals to own, govern, and benefit from the AI models they help build.

Since the launch of its developer testnet three months ago, it has seen impressive growth, with 1.3 million users, over 300 DataDAOs, and 1.7 million daily transactions. The platform’s ecosystem continues to expand, with sixteen DataDAOs currently developing projects in areas such as health, social media, and prediction markets. Additionally, more than 130 applicants are vying for a spot in the second development cohort.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson