UNKJD Soccer Teams Up With PUMA, Bringing Iconic IP To Mobile Gaming

In Brief UNKJD Soccer collaborates with PUMA to release exclusive content and tournament gameplay, bringing a new experience to players.

Sports mobile game UNKJD Soccer announced a partnership with the global sports brand PUMA. This collaboration will allow UNKJD to utilize PUMA’s renowned intellectual property and sports legacy to provide licensed content to players of the UNKJD Soccer game.

By integrating PUMA licensed content into its mobile game, UNKJD aims to enhance the player experience by tapping into the brand’s extensive athletic history. The partnership will introduce new PUMA characters featuring unique skills, exclusive skins inspired by PUMA soccer apparel, and special tournaments offering unique rewards.

“Collaborating with an iconic brand like PUMA is a fantastic opportunity for UNKJD Soccer. PUMA’s expertise in sports and fashion brings a new dimension to our game,” said Tal Friedman, chief executive officer of UNKJD, in a written statement. “We’re thrilled to integrate PUMA‘s rich heritage with our innovative gameplay, creating unique experiences for our players. This partnership allows us to expand our reach and introduce UNKJD Soccer to PUMA’s global audience while offering our existing community exciting new content. Together, we’re set to create something truly special in the mobile gaming space,” he added.

This partnership marks a notable milestone for UNKJD Soccer, propelling its efforts toward mass adoption. The initial content from the PUMA x UNKJD collaboration is set to launch soon, offering new incentives for existing players while drawing in newcomers to the dynamic realm of mobile soccer.

UNKJD Soccer Transforms Mobile Gaming With Fusion Of Street Soccer And Fantasy Elements

Founded by industry veterans from Playtika, COTI, Azuki, and Disney, UNKJD aims to deliver distinctive and high-quality gaming experiences. Its inaugural title, UNKJD Soccer, is a new mobile game that merges the excitement of sports with a role-playing game (RPG)-style strategy.

UNKJD Soccer seeks to redefine mobile soccer by offering a unique experience that fuses the thrill of street soccer with elements of fantasy gameplay. Targeting a broad audience, it expects to attract millions of players of all ages with its blend of casual enjoyment and competitive depth. With straightforward mechanics and the challenge of mastering special skills, the game promises an engaging experience for all while also allowing skilled players the chance to excel in tournaments.

