UK Government Seeks Counsel from AI Experts for Frontier AI Taskforce

News Report Business
by
Published: Sep 07, 2023 at 9:36 am Updated: Sep 07, 2023 at 9:37 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

The UK government has appointed AI and national security experts to advise its Frontier AI Taskforce.

The external advisory board includes Turing Prize Laureate Yoshua Bengio and former OpenAI researcher Paul Christiano.

The Taskforce has partnered with American-based companies ‘Trail of Bits’ and ‘ARC Evals’ to access information on the cybersecurity and national security implications of Foundation Models.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Published: 7 September 2023, 9:36 am Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 9:37 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

The UK government today announced that it has appointed AI industry experts to the external advisory board of its Frontier AI Taskforce.

This task force, formerly known as the Foundation Model Taskforce, has been renamed with a sharp focus on ‘Frontier AI,’ especially systems that could pose significant risks to public safety and global security.

In its first progress report published today, the Taskforce outlined key appointments and partnerships including Alex van Someren, the UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser for National Security.

Assembling an Expert Dream Team

Since its launch 11 weeks ago, the Taskforce said it has recruited a team of seven industry experts to guide the taskforce.  In addition, the UK government has made a number of standout additions to its newly-formed External Advisory Board.

They are Turing Prize Laureate Yoshua Bengio, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) Director Anne Keast-Butler, and former OpenAI researcher Paul Christiano.

Bengio is a Canadian computer scientist most known for his work on artificial neural networks and deep learning. He is also a professor at the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research at the Université de Montréal and scientific director of the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms.

“The safe and responsible development of AI is an issue which concerns all of us. We have seen massive investment into improving AI capabilities, but not nearly enough investment into protecting the public, whether in terms of AI safety research or in terms of governance to make sure that AI is developed for the benefit of all,”

remarked Bengio.

Yarin Gal, an Oxford academic, has been appointed as the Taskforce Research Director. Cambridge academic David Kreuger will be joining him in a consultative capacity. Together, they will spearhead research efforts aimed at understanding and mitigating frontier AI risks, including cyber-attacks.

“These new appointments are a huge vote of confidence in our status as a flagbearer for AI safety as we take advantage of the enormous wealth of knowledge we have both at home and abroad,” said Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan.

According to a press release, these government-appointed experts will be joined by hundreds of technical recruits from the AI sector.

Leading AI companies, including Anthropic, DeepMind, and OpenAI, have also pledged their support by providing extensive access to their AI models, ensuring that researchers have the necessary tools to assess AI risks comprehensively. 

The Taskforce plans to continue recruiting industry experts in the coming weeks.

Towards the AI Safety Summit

The UK will host the inaugural global AI Safety Summit on November 1-2 at Bletchley Park, where international consensus on AI safety will be discussed.

In the months ahead, the Taskforce will expand its capabilities to fulfill its broader objectives. These include identifying new applications for AI in the public sector and bolstering the UK’s AI capabilities.

“With the upcoming global AI Safety Summit and the Frontier AI Taskforce, the UK government has taken greatly needed leadership in advancing international coordination on AI, especially on the question of risks and safety,” noted Yoshua Bengio, highlighting the significance of the Taskforce’s role in the global context.

The Frontier AI Taskforce, announced by the Prime Minister in April, has received £100 million in funding to advance the safe and reliable development of frontier AI models. 

Ian Hogarth, Chair of the Frontier AI Taskforce, emphasized that their work aims to ensure the responsible development of foundation models while strengthening the UK’s AI sector.

The Taskforce has also partnered with American organizations such as ‘Trail of Bits’ and ‘ARC Evals’ to gain insights into cybersecurity and national security implications associated with foundation models. 

Furthermore, it is working with The Center for AI Safety and The Collective Intelligence Project to address AI development and risk-related areas.

The Frontier AI Taskforce is still recruiting people with diverse skills and backgrounds to support its AI safety research programme. Those interested can apply here.

, , , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Cindy Tan

Cindy is a journalist at Metaverse Post, covering topics related to web3, NFT, metaverse and AI, with a focus on interviews with Web3 industry players. She has spoken to over 30 C-level execs and counting, bringing their valuable insights to readers. Originally from Singapore, Cindy is now based in Tbilisi, Georgia. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications & Media Studies from the University of South Australia and has a decade of experience in journalism and writing.Get in touch with her via [email protected] with press pitches, announcements and interview opportunities.

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Global Publishing and Journalism Groups Unite for Responsible AI Use in Media
News Report Business
Global Publishing and Journalism Groups Unite for Responsible AI Use in Media
by Agne Cimermanaite September 7, 2023
DEX Brine Fi Secures $16.5 Million Funding from Pantera Capital, Valuing it at $100 Million
News Report Business
DEX Brine Fi Secures $16.5 Million Funding from Pantera Capital, Valuing it at $100 Million
by Agne Cimermanaite September 7, 2023
Seoul’s Premier ZK Community Meetup Garners Triumph with Leading Zero-Knowledge Experts
Featured News Report Technology
Seoul’s Premier ZK Community Meetup Garners Triumph with Leading Zero-Knowledge Experts
by Victor Dey September 7, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
UK Government Seeks Counsel from AI Experts for Frontier AI Taskforce
UK Government Seeks Counsel from AI Experts for Frontier AI Taskforce
September 7, 2023
Global Publishing and Journalism Groups Unite for Responsible AI Use in Media
Global Publishing and Journalism Groups Unite for Responsible AI Use in Media
September 7, 2023
DEX Brine Fi Secures $16.5 Million Funding from Pantera Capital, Valuing it at $100 Million
DEX Brine Fi Secures $16.5 Million Funding from Pantera Capital, Valuing it at $100 Million
September 7, 2023
Seoul’s Premier ZK Community Meetup Garners Triumph with Leading Zero-Knowledge Experts
Seoul’s Premier ZK Community Meetup Garners Triumph with Leading Zero-Knowledge Experts
September 7, 2023
FSB and IMF Unveil Joint Approach to Tackle Financial Stability Risks in Crypto-Asset Space
FSB and IMF Unveil Joint Approach to Tackle Financial Stability Risks in Crypto-Asset Space
September 7, 2023
👓 Most Read
Seoul’s Premier ZK Community Meetup Garners Triumph with Leading Zero-Knowledge Experts
Seoul’s Premier ZK Community Meetup Garners Triumph with Leading Zero-Knowledge Experts
September 7, 2023
Ranked: Top 10 Countries by Estimated AI Contribution to Economy by 2030
Ranked: Top 10 Countries by Estimated AI Contribution to Economy by 2030
September 7, 2023
Opera GX Integrates Generative AI ‘Aria’ to Boost Internet Browsing Productivity
Opera GX Integrates Generative AI ‘Aria’ to Boost Internet Browsing Productivity
September 7, 2023
ChatGPT Web Traffic Falls 20% in September and Continues to Plummet Down
ChatGPT Web Traffic Falls 20% in September and Continues to Plummet Down
September 7, 2023
Anoma Foundation Announces Namada Mainnet at Korea Blockchain Week, Plans to Innovate Privacy Protocols for Multi-Chain Users 
Anoma Foundation Announces Namada Mainnet at Korea Blockchain Week, Plans to Innovate Privacy Protocols for Multi-Chain Users 
September 6, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2023
© Metaverse Post 2023