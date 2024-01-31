UK Confiscates $1.7B Worth Bitcoins from Ex-Restaurant Worker Suspected of Money Laundering

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

United Kingdom authorities reportedly confiscated Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.7 billion from Chinese national Jian Wen, a former restaurant worker, after she attempted to make purchases of luxury items and real estate worth about $30 million in London using Bitcoin. However, the transactions did not proceed as Jian Wen reportedly couldn’t provide a clear explanation for the source of the cryptocurrency assets.

Jian Wen, who became a British citizen in 2018, was recruited to assist Zhimin Qian in money laundering. Zhimin Qian, who entered the United Kingdom under a false identity, required assistance in cleaning up funds obtained from an investment fraud scheme conducted in China between 2014 and 2017.

According to prosecutor Gillian Jones, Jian Wen was not implicated in the fraud committed by Zhimin Qian. Nonetheless, Jian Wen is accused of converting Bitcoin into cash, luxury items, and real estate, and allegedly acting on behalf of Zhimin Qian.

Various devices containing more than 61,000 BTC were found when authorities conducted a raid on a residence rented by Jian Wen and Zhimin Qian.

Initially, Jian Wen asserted that the cryptocurrency she possessed had been mined. However, she later altered her account, saying that it was a “gift” consisting of 3,000 BTC from Zhimin Qian. Currently, Jian Wen is facing trial at the Southwark Crown Court on three counts of money laundering alleged to have occurred between October 2017 and January 2022. She maintains her innocence and denies all charges against her, while Zhimin Qian fled the country and continues operating.

Fraud and Illicit Schemes Evolve with the Crypto Landscape

Despite advancements in technology and regulatory efforts, cryptocurrency space continues to grapple with persistent challenges posed by bad actors, illicit activities, and fraudulent schemes.

Recently, The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil action against Xue Lee, also known as Sam Lee, and Brenda Chunga or “Bitcoin Beautee,” for their purported involvement in orchestrating a global $1.9 billion cryptocurrency Ponzi fraud scheme named HyperFund. The alleged cryptocurrency pyramid scheme, in operation from 2020 until its collapse in 2022, is said to have attracted investors globally, claiming affiliations with a Fortune 500 company and promising significant returns.

The incident followed the prior arrest of Rodney Burton, also known as ‘Bitcoin Rodney,’ for his purported involvement in promoting HyperFund. He faced similar accusations related to deceiving investors and receiving cashier’s checks totaling $7,851,711 from individuals.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, the persistent challenges with fraud and illicit schemes emphasize the imperative for continued vigilance and preventive measures to safeguard the integrity of the financial ecosystem.

