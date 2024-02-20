Business News Report
TYR Capital Raided by Swiss Authorities Over Alleged FTX Dispute Mismanagement

Published: February 20, 2024 at 2:53 am Updated: February 20, 2024 at 2:53 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 20, 2024 at 2:53 am

In Brief

Tyr Capital Partners was raided by Swiss prosecutors for neglecting exposure risks before FTX collapsed, causing associated fund TGT to incur losses.

Swiss Prosecutors Raid Crypto Hedge Fund Tyr Capital Partners Over Alleged Mismanagement in FTX Dispute

Swiss prosecutors raided geneva-based cryptocurrency hedge fund TYR Capital for neglecting to assess its exposure risks before the cryptocurrency exchange and hedge fund FTX collapsed, causing Target (TGT), a fund that invested along with Tyr Capital in FTX, to incur losses. According to TGT’s allegations, Tyr Capital Partners is accused of “criminal” mismanagement.

TGT seeks to liquidate and assume control of remaining assets, which involves pursuing a $22 million claim against FTX. However, TYR Capital denies all allegations and asserts that it adheres rigorously to all pertinent laws and its regulatory and contractual obligations.

Additionally, TYR Capital allegedly neglected internal risk requirements that imposed a limit of 15% of assets for exposure to any single counterparty, according to TGT. In the filing in the Cayman Islands, TGT also raised concerns regarding the fund’s independent committee, claiming it declined involvement in the criminal proceedings in Switzerland and allegedly failed to prevent the unjustified depletion of the fund despite no trades occurring since around the time of FTX’s collapse.

TYR Capital has been recognized as a prominent entity in the cryptocurrency hedge fund sector amidst the closure of other funds, such as Three Arrows Capital and Galois Capital. Managing approximately $140 million in assets, the firm has seen profitability in recent years, capitalizing on trading discrepancies in token prices, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

TGT submitted a criminal complaint in Geneva against TYR Capital last year, alleging the criminal offense of criminal management and requested a “dawn raid” on the fund manager’s offices. Subsequently, a search was conducted, during which the prosecutor seized documents. Edouard Hindi, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of TYR Capital, was summoned to appear before the prosecutor as a person providing information, a status between being a witness and being accused.

The complex legal situation surrounding TYR Capital highlights the ongoing challenges and intricacies within the cryptocurrency sector following the FTX collapse.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

