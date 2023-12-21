3AC Founder Su Zhu’s $1.144 Billion Worth Assets Frozen by British Virgin Islands Court

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief British Virgin Islands Court ordered to freeze $1.144 billion of Su Zhu’s global assets to prevent 3AC from transferring or selling them.

The British Virgin Islands court ordered a freeze worth $1.144 billion in global assets belonging to Su Zhu, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital (3AC). A court directive has been issued to prevent co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, along with Davies’ wife Kelly Chen, from transferring or selling the assets.

The current estimate suggests that creditors are owed approximately $3.3 billion.

Once a major crypto-native hedge fund, Three Arrows experienced a collapse in 2022 due to a series of unfavorable investments, contributing to the broader downturn and numerous failures in the crypto sector.

Having operated previously from Singapore, Three Arrows filed for bankruptcy in the British Virgin Islands. Teneo, the firm appointed by the British Virgin Islands to oversee the liquidation of 3AC, has earlier accused the founders of a lack of meaningful cooperation.

“The worldwide freezing order has been sought in connection with claims that are being pursued by the liquidators that allege, amongst other things, that the founders should be held responsible for causing 3AC’s position to deteriorate by an amount that is equivalent to the value of the freezing orders sought” said a Teneo representative.

Three Arrows Capital’s Collapse Ripples Financial Markets

The development follows a domestic freezing order issued by the Singapore Court a day earlier and coincides with Zhu’s arrest in September at Singapore’s Changi Airport while attempting to leave the country.

Singapore has further prohibited Zhu and Davies from engaging in any regulated activity within its jurisdiction.

Earlier this month, Teneo transferred approximately $12.73 million worth of DYDX tokens to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, managing 3AC’s assets during the liquidation process. Prior to this move, Teneo held a significant position in DYDX, ranking as the sixth-largest holder. Despite the reduction in holdings post-transfer, they still retain a substantial amount of DYDX tokens valued at around $29.80 million.

In the aftermath of the collapse of Three Arrows Capital, the British Virgin Islands court’s freezing order on Su Zhu’s global assets reveals its continuous consequences.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson