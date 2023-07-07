Twitter Warns Zuckerberg’s Threads Over Alleged Poaching of Ex-Employees

In Brief

Twitter has warned Mark Zuckerberg’s company about alleged poaching of former employees for the Threads service, raising concerns about Twitter’s trade secrets protection.

Threads, the company at the center of the dispute, denies Twitter’s accusations and maintains ethical practices.

The legal battle between Twitter and Threads could shape the industry and impact talent acquisition strategies.


Twitter has issued a stern warning to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, threatening legal action over alleged poaching of former employees for the Threads service. The social media giant believes that these ex-employees continue to have access to sensitive data, prompting concerns about the protection of Twitter’s trade secrets.

The concerns were outlined in a letter sent by Alex Spiro, Twitter’s chief lawyer, to Zuckerberg’s company. Spiro asserts that Twitter’s proprietary information and trade secrets were illicitly obtained, and demands that the rights to these developments be respected and protected.

Threads, the Zuckerberg’s social media at the center of the dispute, firmly rejects Twitter’s accusations, considering them baseless. According to Threads, none of their engineering team members were former employees of Twitter, refuting any claims of employee poaching. They maintain that they have adhered to legal and ethical practices in building their team and developing their service.

The clash between these two social media giants underscores the competitive landscape within the industry. As companies strive to innovate and develop new features and services, disputes over intellectual property and employee recruitment are not uncommon. Such legal battles have the potential to shape the future of social media and set precedents for the protection of trade secrets.

It remains to be seen how Twitter and Threads will navigate this legal confrontation. As the situation unfolds, both companies will likely intensify their efforts to defend their respective positions.

The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for the industry as a whole, influencing the strategies employed by social media platforms in terms of talent acquisition and the safeguarding of proprietary information.

