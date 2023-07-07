Twitter Warns Zuckerberg’s Threads Over Alleged Poaching of Ex-Employees

Twitter has issued a stern warning to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, threatening legal action over alleged poaching of former employees for the Threads service. The social media giant believes that these ex-employees continue to have access to sensitive data, prompting concerns about the protection of Twitter’s trade secrets.

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

The concerns were outlined in a letter sent by Alex Spiro, Twitter’s chief lawyer, to Zuckerberg’s company. Spiro asserts that Twitter’s proprietary information and trade secrets were illicitly obtained, and demands that the rights to these developments be respected and protected.

NEWS: Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over "systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation" of Twitter's trade secrets and IP, as well as scraping of Twitter's data, in a cease-and-desist letter sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. pic.twitter.com/AsPFmhkG9X — Build And Gain (@buildandgain) July 7, 2023

Threads, the Zuckerberg’s social media at the center of the dispute, firmly rejects Twitter’s accusations, considering them baseless. According to Threads, none of their engineering team members were former employees of Twitter, refuting any claims of employee poaching. They maintain that they have adhered to legal and ethical practices in building their team and developing their service.

The clash between these two social media giants underscores the competitive landscape within the industry. As companies strive to innovate and develop new features and services, disputes over intellectual property and employee recruitment are not uncommon. Such legal battles have the potential to shape the future of social media and set precedents for the protection of trade secrets.

Twitter threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads, an app it hopes will beat out the struggling site owned by Elon Musk.



In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, obtained by Semafor, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro accused the company of… pic.twitter.com/Q3p18dJr0R — Dialogue Pakistan (@DialoguePak) July 7, 2023

It remains to be seen how Twitter and Threads will navigate this legal confrontation. As the situation unfolds, both companies will likely intensify their efforts to defend their respective positions.

The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for the industry as a whole, influencing the strategies employed by social media platforms in terms of talent acquisition and the safeguarding of proprietary information.

