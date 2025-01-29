Transak Empowers Opera’s MiniPay To Expand Stablecoin Accessibility Across Over 50 Countries

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Transak has partnered with Opera’s MiniPay to improve on- and off-ramping for cUSD, USDT, and USDC stablecoins across more than 50 countries, providing users with a wider range of local payment methods.

Provider of global fiat-to-crypto payment infrastructure, Transak announced that it has partnered with Opera’s MiniPay, a dollar stablecoin wallet built on the Celo blockchain. This collaboration enhances MiniPay’s ability to facilitate seamless on- and off-ramping for stablecoins—Celo Dollar (cUSD), Tether USD (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC)—across more than 50 countries, offering users a broader selection of local payment methods.

“We believe financial tools should be accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Carlo de Luca Gabrielli, Global Director of Sales at Transak, in a written statement. “By joining forces with MiniPay, we’re not only making digital finance affordable but also promoting inclusiveness for communities that need it the most,” he added.

As part of this collaboration, users can enjoy on- and off-ramping with no fees for a limited time, making it easier to engage with stablecoins without the usual cost barriers. This initiative is designed to promote adoption by making cross-border payments more affordable and accessible. The zero-fee campaign aims to encourage people to experience the benefits of stablecoins, such as near-instant cross-border transactions and settlements, without the complexity often associated with them.

MiniPay enables near-instant, low-cost stablecoin transfers with fees as low as $0.001 per transaction, benefiting from the efficiency of the Celo blockchain. Onboarding is simple, requiring only an email address and phone number, allowing anyone to start using stablecoins. In some markets, users can purchase as little as five dollars worth of stablecoins, making it accessible to a broad audience. Additionally, in select regions, users can pay bills and utilities with no additional cost.

Users can fund their MiniPay wallet by purchasing stablecoins directly with local currencies through a variety of payment options, such as credit/debit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. They can also withdraw funds by converting stablecoins into local currencies and transferring them to their cards or bank accounts.

MiniPay Hits 5M Wallets, Aims To Bolster Crypto Adoption With Transak Integration

Since its launch in September 2023, MiniPay has reached over 5 million activated wallets, demonstrating strong user adoption and demand for low-cost, borderless transactions. The wallet, which is lightweight at just 2MB, has found notable success in emerging markets, aligning with Transak’s mission to bring Web3 to a broader audience in a non-custodial manner.

The partnership with Transak further reinforces MiniPay’s dedication to offering easy access to stablecoins, contributing to the drive for mainstream adoption.

Stablecoins have become an essential tool for remittances, providing a stable alternative to traditional methods. This fee-free access eliminates the usual barriers that make cross-border payments expensive and slow. Whether for daily transactions or remittances, MiniPay ensures that users can transfer money globally in a quick, affordable manner, offering a practical solution for families, businesses, and individuals who need fast, low-cost, and reliable financial tools.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Transak to offer MiniPay users a wider range of local payment options as we expand our stablecoin wallet to more countries worldwide,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile at Opera, in a written statement. “By eliminating fees, we’re breaking down financial barriers, making cross-border transactions and remittances more accessible and affordable, and driving the adoption of stablecoins even further,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson