Top Institutional And Web3 Events To Attend During 2026 EthCC Week In Cannes

In Brief Cannes will host a series of high-profile institutional and Web3 events this spring during EthCC week, bringing together founders, investors, regulators, and industry leaders to explore blockchain adoption, tokenization, stablecoins, and the evolving intersection of traditional finance with digital assets.

Cannes will become a focal point for institutional digital-asset activity this spring, centered on the annual Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) and a dense program of adjacent summits and investor tracks. Over several days, founders, protocol engineers, asset managers, regulators and venture investors will convene for a sequence of focused forums — from tokenization and stablecoin policy to institutional trading infrastructure and venture deal-flow — designed to bridge traditional finance and on-chain markets.

From technical deep dives to curated, investor-facing sessions, the week offers concentrated opportunities for impactful dialogue, product demonstrations and partnership building, making it a must-attend period for professionals engaged in the institutional adoption of Web3 and real-world asset strategies. Here is a list of the most anticipated events worth attending in in the city this spring:

March 27–28

Stable Summit is a specialized conference focused on the evolving stablecoin ecosystem and its expanding role in global financial infrastructure. Scheduled to take place at the JW Marriott just ahead of EthCC, the event will bring together policymakers, fintech companies, banks, crypto infrastructure providers, and institutional investors to explore the development of regulated digital cash systems.

The 2026 edition will examine how stablecoins and tokenized deposits are transforming cross-border payments, settlement systems, and capital markets. Key themes include stablecoin regulation, central bank digital currencies, on-chain payments infrastructure, and the integration of stablecoins into institutional trading and asset management.

Speakers will feature executives from leading blockchain networks, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, as well as economists and payment-system specialists. The summit bridges policy discussions with practical industry use cases, offering attendees a focused forum to understand how programmable money is shaping new financial products and more efficient global payment rails.

March 31

An institutional forum launched by the market-data company Kaiko, The Agora, will take place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes at the end of March, during the week of EthCC. The event provides a focused setting for institutional investors, market infrastructure providers, and financial institutions to examine the ongoing transition of capital markets onto blockchain rails.

The 2026 edition will cover key topics including the tokenization of financial instruments, the evolution of crypto market structure, institutional trading infrastructure, and capital efficiency in digital asset markets. The program is expected to feature more than 60 expert speakers and around 600 participants from both traditional finance and Web3 sectors. Confirmed participants include Bloomberg, S&P Global, BNP Paribas, Euroclear, Amundi, Société Générale-Forge, Tradeweb, Google, and leading blockchain projects.

Sessions are structured around strategic discussions on analytics, market data, liquidity infrastructure, and institutional investment strategies for digital assets. For attendees, the forum offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with senior decision-makers shaping the next generation of financial infrastructure and institutional crypto markets.

March 31

The RWA Summit is one of the leading institutional gatherings focused on tokenization and the integration of traditional finance with blockchain-based infrastructure. The 2026 edition will be held at Palm Beach. This invite-only event brings together senior leaders from asset management firms, banks, DeFi protocols, and tokenization platforms to explore the rapidly expanding real-world asset (RWA) sector.

The program will focus on three core themes: institutional adoption, market infrastructure, and the regulatory frameworks shaping tokenized financial markets. Panels and discussions are expected to cover topics including tokenized credit markets, blockchain-based asset servicing, stablecoin liquidity in capital markets, and the interplay between traditional and crypto-native financial systems. This edition is anticipated to feature speakers such as Stani Kulechov of Aave, Sergey Nazarov of Chainlink Labs, Christine Moy of Apollo, and executives from S&P Dow Jones Indices and leading venture funds.

With attendance capped at approximately 350 participants, the summit is designed to facilitate high-level networking and strategic discussions on the multi-trillion-dollar opportunities in tokenization.

April 1

Recognized as a premier event bridging cryptocurrency and institutional finance, Hack Seasons Conference Cannesbrings together blockchain founders, institutional investors, venture capital firms, developers, and policy leaders for discussions and networking. The 2026 edition will be held at Canopy by Hilton and will focus on emerging sectors within the digital asset ecosystem, including decentralized finance, infrastructure protocols, AI-driven blockchain applications, and tokenized financial markets.

This year’s program features panels and keynotes examining the latest trends in institutional blockchain finance, including the evolution of centralized and decentralized exchanges, adoption of digital assets by traditional institutions, the growing role of stablecoins and programmable money, and opportunities for Web3 startups. Confirmed speakers include representatives from S&P Global, Circle, Coinbase, EY, Ethereum Foundation, and Offchain Labs.

In addition to hot discussions and presentations, the conference emphasizes networking between founders and investors, providing a unique forum for collaboration. For attendees visiting Cannes during EthCC week, Hack Seasons offers a front-row seat to the innovations shaping the next generation of blockchain and institutional finance.

April 2

Pragma Cannes is a curated single-track conference organized by ETHGlobal. Unlike large multi-stage conferences, it emphasizes high-signal presentations from founders, researchers, investors, and builders driving the Ethereum ecosystem and the broader Web3 industry. The event brings together influential developers, protocol founders, venture investors, and institutional participants to discuss the future of blockchain technology and decentralized finance.

The 2026 edition in Cannes will focus on topics including scaling solutions, zero-knowledge technologies, decentralized infrastructure, institutional adoption of crypto markets, and emerging investment opportunities across blockchain ecosystems. Past Pragma speakers have included leading engineers from Ethereum core teams, founders of major DeFi protocols, and investors from top-tier venture capital firms. For professionals attending EthCC week, Pragma offers a concise, high-impact format to gain in-depth insights while connecting with the founders and investors shaping the next phase of Web3 innovation.

Add these events to the calendar to follow EthCC week in the French Riviera and stay informed on opportunities to engage with founders, investors, and industry participants across institutional finance, Web3, and digital assets for the whole week.

