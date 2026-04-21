Paybis: The Industry Obsessing Over Onboarding Is Missing The Real Signal In $5B Of Repeat Users

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Paybis reports shift from first-time to returning users as crypto matures, driven by smoother onboarding, stablecoin growth, and rising enterprise adoption across global payment use cases.

Crypto payment provider Paybis says the long-running debate about whether digital assets have truly entered the mainstream still tends to focus on user churn, onboarding friction, and the assumption that casual customers rarely return. Yet new company data points to a different pattern.

As Paybis marks its 12th year in business and nears its 7 millionth customer, the firm says its user base has shifted meaningfully: in 2017, close to 73% of its B2C activity came from first-time users, while in 2026 more than 76% is now generated by returning customers.

The company links that change not only to a more mature market, but also to a deliberate effort to remove friction from the buying process (including a three-click purchase flow), support 22 payment methods worldwide, and build the kind of trust that encourages repeat use. Paybis also says it now ranks among the highest-rated crypto companies on Trustpilot.

Shift Toward Returning Users Signals Market Maturation

“I founded Paybis 12 years ago with a singular mantra — to make crypto simple, human and trustworthy,” said Innokenty Isers, co-founder and CEO of Paybis in a written statement. “The early days had a real garage startup spirit. Everyone wore multiple hats, we were learning as we went, and we genuinely enjoyed building something from the ground up,” he added.

That founding period came in 2014, when most of today’s fiat-to-crypto on-ramps had yet to emerge and the regulatory framework around digital assets was still in its early stages. In that environment, Paybis describes itself as an experiment in connecting traditional finance with an asset class that many institutions were still unwilling to engage with. The company now says it holds licenses and registrations across the US, Canada, the EU, and the UK.

Twelve years on, the numbers suggest that the business has moved well beyond its startup phase. Paybis says it processed nearly $2.4 billion in transaction volume over the past 12 months, bringing lifetime volume above $5.4 billion. A notable share of that activity now comes from stablecoins, with nearly $1.8 billion in combined USDT and USDC volume over the past year alone. Much of that activity, according to the company, has been tied to payments and cross-border transfers rather than speculative trading (a sign that crypto use cases are broadening beyond market cycles).

Stablecoin Growth And Enterprise Adoption Drive Expansion Of B2B Operations

The company’s business-to-business segment has also evolved. When Paybis launched its enterprise products in 2023, corporate adoption of crypto was still largely experimental, with many firms testing infrastructure rather than embedding it into day-to-day operations. Three years later, the company says the market has changed materially. Businesses are now using crypto rails for recurring functions such as global payroll and supplier payments, and Paybis reports $2.29 billion in business transaction volume over the past 12 months, serving 624 companies worldwide.

“We’ve really driven innovation in the industry in the past 24 months with an award-winning Ramp solution alongside our unique stablecoin Mass Payouts offer,” said Co-Founder and CBDO Konstantins Vasilenko in a written statement. “Watch this space for even more business products in 2026,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

