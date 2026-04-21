Tokenised Gold On Bitget Reacted To Geo-Political Events Before Global Markets Opened

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget and Block Scholes have released a new report highlighting the growing convergence between crypto and traditional financial markets, as traders move across asset classes in response to global macro events.

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), in collaboration with Block Scholes, has released a new report highlighting the growing convergence between crypto and traditional financial markets, as traders increasingly move across asset classes in response to global macro events.

The report “Tokenised Markets on Bitget UEX: How Traders Are Utilising 24/7 Real-World Assets For Real-Time Macro Hedging,” examines trading behavior during the volatile first quarter of 2026. It finds that as macro events increasingly impact multiple asset classes simultaneously, traders are shifting away from fragmented systems toward environments that allow them to move across markets in real time.

This shift is reflected in activity on Bitget. The platform’s TradFi offering reached $2 billion in daily trading volume within days of launch, doubling to $4 billion shortly after and surpassing $6 billion during periods of heightened volatility. Rather than treating crypto, equities, and commodities as separate strategies, users are increasingly managing them as part of a single, continuous trading approach.

The report highlights that Bitcoin’s correlation with major equity indices has reached its highest level since late 2025, aligning with the belief that emerging markets are responding to shared macro drivers. In this environment, the ability to adjust exposure across asset classes without delay is becoming a core requirement rather than a niche advantage.

“Modern traders don’t wait for markets to open anymore, they know it never closes. There weren’t many avenues to explore this earlier but with tokenization stocks, gold, silver, commodities and any traditional financial asset can now be traded 24/7. Our platform is a proof of how this is happening in real time. ” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

One of the clearest examples of this behavior emerged during recent geopolitical events that unfolded outside traditional market hours. Tokenized assets on Bitget enabled traders to hedge positions and participate in price discovery in real time, with trading volumes in gold-linked contracts increasing sharply as users reacted to unfolding developments.

The report also points to the importance of continuous liquidity and globally distributed participation. With trading activity spanning regions and time zones, price discovery is no longer confined to specific market sessions. This has increased the value of platforms that operate without interruption, particularly during periods of heightened volatility.

As correlations between asset classes continue to strengthen and macro-driven trading becomes more prominent, the report concludes that unified trading environments are gaining traction. Platforms that integrate crypto, tokenized real-world assets, and traditional market instruments into a single system are increasingly becoming the default choice for active traders.

Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, where multiple asset classes operate under one account structure, this trend reflects a broader shift in user behavior. As markets converge, traders are directing attention to platforms that allow them to manage risk, allocate capital and respond to global events without friction.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

