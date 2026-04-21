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News Report Technology
April 21, 2026

Curve’s Michael Egorov Warns Centralization Risks Behind DeFi Exploits As Kelp DAO Incident Spreads To Aave

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 21, 2026 at 3:13 am Updated: April 21, 2026 at 3:13 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 21, 2026 at 3:13 am

In Brief

Curve’s Michael Egorov warns preventable DeFi hacks stem from centralization risks, as Kelp DAO exploit spreads to Aave, triggering market freezes and renewed calls for industry-wide security standards.

Curve’s Michael Egorov Warns Centralization Risks Behind DeFi Exploits As Kelp DAO Incident Spreads To Aave

Michael Egorov, founder of Curve Finance, said the recent rise in avoidable exploits across decentralized finance is largely linked to centralized points of failure, warning that such weaknesses are undermining confidence in the sector. Writing on X, he reiterated his view that DeFi represents the future of the global financial system, while expressing concern that repeated security failures are damaging the industry’s credibility.

The developer argued that many recent incidents could have been prevented and highlighted structural risks tied to reliance on centralized components. He described a hypothetical scenario in which a retail user deposits funds into Aave but is later unable to withdraw them following a cascading exploit, despite each involved protocol asserting that its systems were functioning as designed. In his view, such outcomes expose systemic fragility and raise questions about accountability across interconnected platforms.

He emphasized that vulnerabilities should be addressed proactively rather than reactively, calling for a reduction in single points of failure and better distribution of trust where such dependencies cannot be eliminated. He also pointed to the need for stronger coordination across the industry, including shared security standards, clearer best practices for infrastructure configuration, and more rigorous code verification. Egorov suggested that major ecosystem organizations such as the Ethereum Foundation and Solana Foundation could help convene developers, auditors, and risk specialists to establish common safety frameworks, while also drawing lessons from traditional finance in managing centralized risks.

Kelp DAO Exploit Triggers Cross-Protocol Containment Measures And Aave Market Freezes

The comments follow a recent incident involving Kelp DAO, where approximately 116,500 rsETH was drained on April 18 via a LayerZero V2 route between Unichain and Ethereum. The protocol halted affected contracts and initiated an investigation alongside partners and security teams, while LayerZero stated the issue was limited to Kelp’s configuration and did not affect the broader network.

The impact extended to Aave, where the attacker allegedly deposited a significant portion of the compromised assets and borrowed against them. In response, Aave froze rsETH-related markets on April 18 and later suspended WETH markets across key deployments on April 20. The protocol said its core systems were not breached, though assessments of potential losses and recovery measures were still ongoing.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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