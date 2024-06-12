TON Community Kicks Off 4th Season Of ‘The Open League’ With Over $1.8M In Rewards

Group of enthusiasts backing the development of The Open Network (TON) blockchain, known as TON Community, initiated the fourth season of “The Open League” and introduced boosted pools on the decentralized automated market maker (AMM) platform STON.fi and the decentralized exchange (DEX) DeDust, offering rewards exceeding $1.8 million for the next two weeks.

In a post on Telegram, TON Community mentioned that over $730,000 of the total rewards for this season were contributed by various projects.

The fourth season of “The Open League” introduces four leaderboards, which now include two new categories: decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), in addition to the Token and Application categories. Moreover, the TON Community has introduced boosted liquidity pools for this season, featuring assets such as WEB3, FNZ, BOLT, KINGY, STON, JVT, HYDRA, WALL, COFE, JETTON, DFC, DUREV, and LLAMA.

To earn rewards, participants are encouraged to maintain high on-chain liquidity and provide liquidity via the Open League bot.

“The Open League” is a community-supported initiative endorsed by 99.5% of TON Community voters, offering participants the opportunity to earn rewards by completing quests throughout the TON Ecosystem. The beta season of this initiative was initiated in March of this year, followed by the subsequent three seasons in the following months. According to the TON Foundation, a non-commercial group of contributors associated with TON, the network experienced a 70% increase in total value locked (TVL) on its DEXs and a 370% surge in daily active addresses during the pilot period.

TON is a decentralized platform combining TON Blockchain, TON DNS, TON Storage, and TON Sites. TON functions as the foundational protocol that integrates TON’s basic infrastructure, facilitating the cohesion of the broader TON Ecosystem.

Recently, the TON Foundation unveiled the successful completion of “The Open League Summer Bootcamp,” which provided developers with an opportunity to explore business prospects in the Telegram ecosystem. Held in Hong Kong and Taipei, the event witnessed twelve teams taking part in the competition demo showcase. The bootcamp represented a preparatory course for the TONX Accelerator Program, offering selected groups the chance to progress to the following phase of the accelerator.

