Tokenization Momentum Is Rising Amid Economic Changes: Coinbase Report

In Brief Coinbase Research highlights the rise of financial asset tokenization in today's high-yield climate, but infrastructure and jurisdiction challenges loom.

Coinbase’s recent research highlights the evolution and potential of tokenization in the financial world. From its initial roots in representing ownership of physical assets such as real estate or art, tokenization now offers opportunities for digitizing financial assets.

Sovereign bonds, money market funds and repurchase agreements stand out. Yet, challenges still remain, particularly around infrastructure and jurisdictional boundaries.

2017 vs. Now: What’s Different?

Back in 2017, the buzz was all about using blockchain technology to represent ownership of illiquid assets like art or real estate. The idea was to democratize access to such assets by fractionalizing their ownership through digital tokens. Despite the clear potential, the model didn’t gain significant traction and the crypto market’s attention shifted to decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations.

Fast forward to today, the landscape has changed due to economic shifts. The Federal Reserve’s substantial rate hikes and changes to its balance sheet have altered the financial ecosystem. This, combined with the crypto market sell-off in 2022, has rejuvenated interest in the core value of blockchain, pushing the concept of tokenization back into the spotlight.

Coinbase on High Yield Environment

Higher bond yields have ignited a spike in yield-seeking behaviors among retail investors. Coinbase asserts that this surge in interest is seen in the rising demand for tokenized US Treasuries, contrasting the scenario in 2017. For instance, the banking crisis in March 2023 underscored the shortcomings of existing customer deposit yields, thereby amplifying the appeal of tokenized offerings.

While tokenization promises numerous benefits – from capital efficiency to faster settlements – its successful mainstream integration hinges on how it’s rolled out. For the next couple of years, Coinbase believes we can expect a consolidation phase focusing on three main aspects: financial verticals, jurisdictional limits and technology stacks.

Proper consolidation is crucial to address challenges like liquidity fragmentation and the complications of investor onboarding.

Another factor to watch is the pace of traditional firms. While many have already started building their own tokenization platforms, the speed at which they adapt will play a crucial role in determining market leaders in this space.

Coinbase latest research underscores the evolving role of tokenization in the financial landscape. Shifting from its initial emphasis on tangible assets, tokenization is now spotlighting the digitization of financial assets such as sovereign bonds and money market funds. However, challenges, particularly around infrastructure and jurisdiction, persist.

As the financial climate changes, the upcoming years might see consolidation efforts focusing on various financial, jurisdictional, and technological aspects. For a comprehensive dive into these insights, refer the full Coinbase report.

