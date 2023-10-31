Markets News Report
October 30, 2023

Tokenization Momentum Is Rising Amid Economic Changes: Coinbase Report

by
Published: October 30, 2023 at 11:57 pm Updated: October 31, 2023 at 2:32 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: October 30, 2023 at 11:57 pm

In Brief

Coinbase Research highlights the rise of financial asset tokenization in today’s high-yield climate, but infrastructure and jurisdiction challenges loom.

Tokenization Momentum Is Rising Amid Economic Changes: Coinbase Report

Coinbase’s recent research highlights the evolution and potential of tokenization in the financial world. From its initial roots in representing ownership of physical assets such as real estate or art, tokenization now offers opportunities for digitizing financial assets.

Sovereign bonds, money market funds and repurchase agreements stand out. Yet, challenges still remain, particularly around infrastructure and jurisdictional boundaries.

2017 vs. Now: What’s Different?

Back in 2017, the buzz was all about using blockchain technology to represent ownership of illiquid assets like art or real estate. The idea was to democratize access to such assets by fractionalizing their ownership through digital tokens. Despite the clear potential, the model didn’t gain significant traction and the crypto market’s attention shifted to decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations.

Fast forward to today, the landscape has changed due to economic shifts. The Federal Reserve’s substantial rate hikes and changes to its balance sheet have altered the financial ecosystem. This, combined with the crypto market sell-off in 2022, has rejuvenated interest in the core value of blockchain, pushing the concept of tokenization back into the spotlight.

Coinbase on High Yield Environment

Higher bond yields have ignited a spike in yield-seeking behaviors among retail investors. Coinbase asserts that this surge in interest is seen in the rising demand for tokenized US Treasuries, contrasting the scenario in 2017. For instance, the banking crisis in March 2023 underscored the shortcomings of existing customer deposit yields, thereby amplifying the appeal of tokenized offerings.

While tokenization promises numerous benefits – from capital efficiency to faster settlements – its successful mainstream integration hinges on how it’s rolled out. For the next couple of years, Coinbase believes we can expect a consolidation phase focusing on three main aspects: financial verticals, jurisdictional limits and technology stacks.

Proper consolidation is crucial to address challenges like liquidity fragmentation and the complications of investor onboarding.

Another factor to watch is the pace of traditional firms. While many have already started building their own tokenization platforms, the speed at which they adapt will play a crucial role in determining market leaders in this space.

Coinbase latest research underscores the evolving role of tokenization in the financial landscape. Shifting from its initial emphasis on tangible assets, tokenization is now spotlighting the digitization of financial assets such as sovereign bonds and money market funds. However, challenges, particularly around infrastructure and jurisdiction, persist.

As the financial climate changes, the upcoming years might see consolidation efforts focusing on various financial, jurisdictional, and technological aspects. For a comprehensive dive into these insights, refer the full Coinbase report.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin Whitepaper’s 15th Anniversary: Web3 Experts and Founders Reflect on Its Significant Impact

by Victor Dey
October 31, 2023

President Biden Signs Executive Order for Safe and Trustworthy AI Development

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

UK’s Analytics Firm Ascential to Sell Digital Commerce, Product Design Ventures for $1.7 Billion

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023

LastPass Customers Loose $4.4M from Crypto Wallets in a Single Day

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
News Report Technology
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
Business News Report
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
Markets News Report
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
News Report Technology
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.