TNA Protocol Introduces New Features For Ordinal Domain Name Holders  

In Brief The TNA protocol announced new features for holders of Ordinal names, allowing them to mint a Taproot asset for free and access a complete suite of TNA tools.

Naming and data availability (DA) protocol for Bitcoin, TNA announced new features for holders of Ordinal names with .btc, .unisat, .sats, .bitmap, and .uniworlds domains. Users can now mint a Taproot asset for free and access a full suite of TNA tools.

The introduction of TNA names now supports Ordinals, with plans to incorporate additional asset types as the ecosystem continues to grow. To ensure uniqueness, each name is verified across all supported asset types at the time of registration.

Users who registered a TNA name on or before October 31st will automatically receive a matching Ordinal asset at no additional cost. For those registering after October 31st, all names will include compatibility with both Taproot Assets and Ordinals from the outset. Current holders of an Ordinal name who possess the first instance of that name can mint a corresponding Taproot Asset name for free, thereby unlocking extended TNA features and functionality.

In addition, TNA has expanded its selection of domains. Along with the classic .btc, TNA now offers .sats, .unisat, .uniworlds, and .bitmap, each representing unique communities within the Ordinals ecosystem. With support for Unicode emojis and UTF-8 characters, users can also create distinctive names that go beyond traditional text, incorporating symbols and fun emojis to enhance their Bitcoin identity.

Moreover, TNA’s new Reverse Resolution feature allows users to designate their chosen TNA name as their primary identity across the Bitcoin network. When activated, their wallet address will automatically resolve to their TNA name, making interactions more seamless and personalized.

What Sets TNA Apart?

TNA protocol is aimed at enhancing the utility and integration of Bitcoin. It provides a suite of naming and identity management tools, such as subnames, address management, decentralized identity (DID) Management, and social features.

This protocol enables users to create and manage subnames, organize communities, establish distinct identities, and build brands within the Bitcoin ecosystem. With both forward and reverse resolution capabilities, it facilitates name-to-address and address-to-name lookups, which support smooth transactions, usernames, and more. Additionally, users can utilize their TNA name as a secure, decentralized identity, enabling interoperability across various networks.

Furthermore, TNA enhances user identities by integrating social functionalities, including messaging and email. TNA name holders also gain access to ongoing airdrops, staking programs, and other exclusive benefits offered by TNA and its partners.

