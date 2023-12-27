Thunder Terminal Hit by Cyber Attack, Hacker Steals 86.5 ETH

Thunder Terminal encountered a cyber attack where a hacker stole 86.5 ETH ($47,800), affecting 114 user wallets.

On-chain trading platform Thunder Terminal encountered a vulnerability attack today, resulting in the transfer of 86.5 ETH or $192,000 to Railgun, as reported by on-chain sleuth ZachXBT.

At 12:11:47 AM (UTC), suspicious withdrawals began getting sent from Thunder Terminal wallets. The malicious actor gained unauthorized access to a MongoDB connection URL, allowing them to extract session tokens and carry out withdrawals on behalf of users.

By 12:20:35 AM (UTC), the last malicious withdrawal occurred, prompting Thunder Terminal to revoke all session tokens and restrict access to transaction signing for security measures.

Thunder Terminal successfully halted the attack in under nine minutes. Only 114 wallets out of over 14,000 were affected. Subsequently, the trading platform clarified that no private keys were compromised, assured the safety of funds, and promised that refunds would be handled shortly.

The company disclosed that the exploit occurred through withdrawal requests that were considered authorized by the server due to leaked session tokens. The confirmed losses amounted to approximately 86.5 ETH/439 SOL or $47,800.

Cybercriminals Exploit the Holiday Season

Throughout the year, hackers have executed cyberattacks and thefts, resulting in the illicit acquisition of billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies. According to blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, the cumulative amount of cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers reached approximately $1.7 billion as of December.

In the current week, the digital landscape has seen a series of cyber attacks, with bad actors taking advantage of the holiday season.

Recently, decentralized financial platform Telcoin fell victim to a vulnerability attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $1.3 million. Concurrently, the platform’s native token, TEL, experienced a significant decline of 43.25% within a 24-hour period.

As the year concludes, cyber threats persist, exemplified by the recent attacks during the holiday season such as Thunder Terminal and Telecoin incidents, suggesting an ongoing need for enhanced digital security measures.

