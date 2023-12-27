News Report Technology
December 27, 2023

Thunder Terminal Hit by Cyber Attack, Hacker Steals 86.5 ETH

by
Published: December 27, 2023 at 3:38 am Updated: December 27, 2023 at 3:38 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 27, 2023 at 3:38 am

In Brief

Thunder Terminal encountered a cyber attack where a hacker stole 86.5 ETH ($47,800), affecting 114 user wallets.

Thunder Terminal Faces Cyber Attack, 86.5 ETH Stolen

On-chain trading platform Thunder Terminal encountered a vulnerability attack today, resulting in the transfer of 86.5 ETH or $192,000 to Railgun, as reported by on-chain sleuth ZachXBT.

At 12:11:47 AM (UTC), suspicious withdrawals began getting sent from Thunder Terminal wallets. The malicious actor gained unauthorized access to a MongoDB connection URL, allowing them to extract session tokens and carry out withdrawals on behalf of users.

By 12:20:35 AM (UTC), the last malicious withdrawal occurred, prompting Thunder Terminal to revoke all session tokens and restrict access to transaction signing for security measures.

Thunder Terminal successfully halted the attack in under nine minutes. Only 114 wallets out of over 14,000 were affected. Subsequently, the trading platform clarified that no private keys were compromised, assured the safety of funds, and promised that refunds would be handled shortly.

The company disclosed that the exploit occurred through withdrawal requests that were considered authorized by the server due to leaked session tokens. The confirmed losses amounted to approximately 86.5 ETH/439 SOL or $47,800.

Cybercriminals Exploit the Holiday Season

Throughout the year, hackers have executed cyberattacks and thefts, resulting in the illicit acquisition of billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies. According to blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, the cumulative amount of cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers reached approximately $1.7 billion as of December.

In the current week, the digital landscape has seen a series of cyber attacks, with bad actors taking advantage of the holiday season.

Recently, decentralized financial platform Telcoin fell victim to a vulnerability attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $1.3 million. Concurrently, the platform’s native token, TEL, experienced a significant decline of 43.25% within a 24-hour period.

As the year concludes, cyber threats persist, exemplified by the recent attacks during the holiday season such as Thunder Terminal and Telecoin incidents, suggesting an ongoing need for enhanced digital security measures.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

DCG CEO Barry Silbert and President Mark Murphy Resign from Grayscale Bitcoin Fund

by Kumar Gandharv
December 26, 2023

Gnosis Co-founder Dr. Friederike Ernst Predicts Web3 Trends for 2024, Anticipates ‘Real-World Crypto Integration’

by Victor Dey
December 22, 2023

Hong Kong Opens Doors for Spot Crypto ETFs, Issues Circular for Applications

by Alisa Davidson
December 22, 2023

The Bitcoin ETF Approval Dilemma: SEC Decision Expected in Early New Year 2024

by Alisa Davidson
December 21, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

South Korea Refuses to Grant Copyright Registration for AI-Generated Content

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023

Astar zkEVM Mainnet Set to Launch in 2024

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2023

Solana Mobile’s Saga Phone Faces Inventory Challenges Amidst Solana Price Surge

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2023

Ethereum (ETH) is Headed for a Correction Below $2K; Toncoin (TON) and InQubeta (QUBE) Anticipate Significant Changes

by Gregory Pudovsky
December 26, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
South Korea Refuses to Grant Copyright Registration for AI-Generated Content
News Report Technology
South Korea Refuses to Grant Copyright Registration for AI-Generated Content
by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023
Astar zkEVM Mainnet Set to Launch in 2024
News Report Technology
Astar zkEVM Mainnet Set to Launch in 2024
by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2023
Solana Mobile’s Saga Phone Faces Inventory Challenges Amidst Solana Price Surge
Markets News Report
Solana Mobile’s Saga Phone Faces Inventory Challenges Amidst Solana Price Surge
by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2023
Ethereum (ETH) is Headed for a Correction Below $2K; Toncoin (TON) and InQubeta (QUBE) Anticipate Significant Changes
News Report
Ethereum (ETH) is Headed for a Correction Below $2K; Toncoin (TON) and InQubeta (QUBE) Anticipate Significant Changes
by Gregory Pudovsky
December 26, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.