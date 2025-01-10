The X Factor: Elon Musk’s Bold Crypto Plans to Shake Up 2025

In Brief Bitcoin’s surge over 100% in the past year is attributed to Wall Street endorsement, Trump’s crypto-friendly agenda, and Elon Musk’s warnings, paving the way for mainstream crypto.

Bitcoin’s explosive growth over the past year — surging more than 100% — has been driven by a perfect storm of factors: Wall Street’s growing endorsement, renewed optimism fueled by Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly agenda, and Elon Musk’s ominous warnings about the U.S. teetering on the edge of financial disaster.

But that’s not all. Musk’s comments alone sent the price of a small bitcoin rival skyrocketing by an eye-watering 2,000%. Meanwhile, in a quietly monumental move, X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed the payment integration to X, setting the stage for crypto to go mainstream in ways we’ve never seen before.

X Chief Executive Dropping a Bombshell

In a statement that has sent shockwaves through the tech and financial worlds, X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed that the platform — rebranded from Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership — is gearing up to introduce payments in 2025. This move comes after the company has quietly secured the necessary state licenses to facilitate transactions, setting the stage for a seismic shift in how the platform operates.

“In 2024, X changed the world,” Yaccarino tweeted. “Now, you are the media! In 2025, X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok, and more. Buckle up.”

While Yaccarino’s post was packed with bold promises, neither she nor Musk explicitly mentioned Bitcoin or crypto in their announcement about the upcoming payment features. That hasn’t stopped speculation, however.

Throughout 2024, rumors have been circulating that X could be preparing to integrate cryptocurrencies or even follow in Facebook’s footsteps by reviving its failed 2019 plan to launch a Libra-inspired digital currency. The world is watching closely as X positions itself to redefine the digital payments landscape.

Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk recently shared a screenshot of Joe Rogan’s X page, which shows the personal picture with a dollar sign next to it. Seeing a “$” symbol next to Rogan’s image in the photo has led some to suspect that X Payments, a feature that lets users pay and receive money, may soon be on the way, a game-changing prediction that Musk has basically verified.

All of this is happening as Musk is officially becoming a member of the Trump administration, which has the comical acronym D.O.G.E. What this means is that Dogecoin has the potential to revolutionize X’s payment methods down the road.

However, according to renowned experts like Ali Martinez, DOGE has the potential to surge over $1 after the recent price breakthrough.

Crypto Markets Enter a New Era of Stability in 2025

In the past ten years, the crypto market hasn’t gone through as many wild swings as it used to. Since more people are using it, the market has become more liquid, which has helped keep volatility low. As more people, from small individual investors to big institutions, get into the crypto space, it has become an asset that can handle sudden shocks better.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are becoming more popular, which means this trend is likely to continue into 2025. ETFs have made crypto assets easier for a whole new group of buyers to reach with their money.

We expect the market’s instability to continue to decrease as ETFs make crypto more accessible to more people. Digital assets may now be more appealing to buyers who were hesitant to try them before, especially those who are more comfortable with taking risks. This change could also be very good for financial plans like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), which makes investing in crypto even more appealing in the long run.

Crypto-Powered Banking Services Set to Disrupt the Mainstream in 2025

Blockchain technology is already changing the financial world. For example, new investment products like money market funds are being launched on different blockchains. Traditional banking companies are starting to see how useful this technology is, from making operations more efficient to opening up whole new markets. More and more people in the financial world are starting to use blockchain. This is the start of a huge change that will lead to new banking services.

By 2025, more common financial goods, like loans, credit cards, payments, and high-yield savings accounts, will likely be on the blockchain. This will likely be the turning point for blockchain’s use in traditional banking.

These goods will not only change how people manage their money, but they will also make it easier for them to do so, cost less, and process transactions faster. As blockchain keeps showing its worth in the financial world, this new wave of technology will likely spread to other fields and completely change the way we think about banking.

Bitcoin will Hit $200,000 or Higher

Bitcoin’s unprecedented rally in 2024 took it past the historic $100K mark, but it’s not over yet. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan had predicted that Bitcoin would surpass $200,000 in 2025. The figure increases to $500,000 if the government follows Senator Cynthia Lummis’s proposal and purchases 1M BTC to establish a “strategic bitcoin reserve.”

There are two reasons behind this prediction: the halving effect and growing institutional demand through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The April 2024 halving reduced Bitcoin’s supply growth, a pattern historically leading to price surges. As scarcity increases, demand typically follows, setting the stage for another bullish run in 2025.

The addition of spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 has also made investing easier for more people. These funds make it easy for both individual and business users to invest in Bitcoin without having to deal with wallets and exchanges. ETFs are quickly buying up Bitcoin, which is already causing steady buying pressure that should last until 2025.

The experts at VanEck are also positive, but not as much. In 2025, they anticipate that bitcoin values will see extreme volatility and peak at $180,000. Following fresh highs early in the year, they predict a 30% drop in bitcoin values, a period of consolidation, and a final climax at the end of 2025.

Musk’s Vision for X and Crypto Integration

Elon Musk, who has long supported the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin and holds about $1 billion in Bitcoin for Tesla, has talked about his big plans to turn X (formerly Twitter) into an “everything app” like China’s WeChat. Musk has already gotten permission to send money in at least 25 U.S. states, which is a big step toward adding financial services to the platform.

Since Musk bought Twitter and changed its name to X, rumors have been flying about how he plans to use cryptocurrencies. Many people think Musk could do what PayPal did and add support for cryptocurrencies in late 2020. This could make Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies more accessible to everyone through X.

