The US BTC Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $5.3 Million

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief US Bitcoin ETF market net inflow reached $5.3 million, reflecting investor sentiment and diverse strategies based on market conditions, according to Farside Investor.

The US Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) market recorded a net inflow of approximately $5.3 million on the previous day, according to Farside Investor. This activity reflects a mix of investor sentiment, with notable inflows into some ETFs and outflows from others, signaling diverse strategies in response to market conditions.

𝗕𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗧𝗙 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝘄 (𝗨𝗦$ 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻) – 2024-12-31



TOTAL NET FLOW: 5.3



IBIT: -23.5

FBTC: 36.8

BITB: 8.7

ARKB: -11.2

BTCO: 0

EZBC: 0

BRRR: 0

HODL: 0

BTCW: 0

GBTC: -9.6

BTC: 4.1



For all the data & disclaimers visit:https://t.co/Wg6Qpn0Pqw — Farside Investors (@FarsideUK) January 1, 2025

Key Inflows into Major Bitcoin ETFs

With $36.8 million coming into the fund, Fidelity FBTC led the inflow trend among the funds monitored. This vital influx indicates that investors have more faith in Fidelity’s BTC, possibly as a result of its reputation for dependability and market success. Grayscale Mini BTC Trust saw $41 million in fresh investments after Fidelity, while Bitwise BITB witnessed an influx of $87 million.

These numbers show that investors have preference for particular ETFs, which may be due to elements like fee structures, past performance, and strategic alignment with general market trends. The inflows into these funds may also be a reflection of the increased interest in Bitcoin as an asset class in the context of larger debates around institutional adoption and regulation of cryptocurrencies.

Significant Outflows from Other ETFs

Some funds had major transfers even if the net flow was generally favorable. With investors withdrawing $23.5 million, BlackRock IBIT had the biggest outflow. This can be a sign of profit-taking, a change in investing tactics, or different opinions on BlackRock’s ETF, given the state of the market. Grayscale GBTC and Ark Invest ARKB also had withdrawals of $9.6 million and $11.2 million, respectively.

Given the fluctuating nature of investor preferences, the withdrawals from these funds could indicate a reallocation of money to other ETFs or asset classes. These changes highlight how fiercely competitive the Bitcoin ETF industry is, with fund managers vying for investors’ trust and money.

Some ETFs had no recorded net movements throughout the time, while other funds saw notable inflows or outflows. This stability suggests that these funds have a steady investor base, which might be explained by a balanced risk profile or contentment with current holdings.

The $5.3 million net inflow into US Bitcoin spot ETFs indicates that investors are feeling cautiously hopeful. While the withdrawals from some ETFs reflect the complexity of market dynamics and investor decision-making, the robust inflows into other ETFs show increased trust in Bitcoin as a financial tool.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este