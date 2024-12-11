The First Year of SSV Network’s DVT Adoption and the Path to Securing Ethereum’s Future

In Brief SSV Network marks one year of DVT on Ethereum, securing 4.7% of staked ETH with $1.6M TVL while enhancing validator performance, security, and redundancy.

SSV Network is proud to mark the one-year anniversary of Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) being live on Ethereum mainnet. DVT usage has exploded in the last year, offering developers and operators of professional and community-driven nodes remarkable advantages.

SSV Network has become a vital component of Ethereum’s staking ecosystem by improving validator performance, security, and redundancy. With $1.6 million in total value locked (TVL) out of $34 million ETH pledged on the Beacon Chain (not including donations from other DVT projects), SSV Network now secures roughly 5% (4.7%) of the total ETH staked.

A Year of Achievements and Prospects

On December 12, 2024, the SSV Network DAO will have a community call to celebrate this accomplishment. This gathering will offer insights into ambitious objectives for 2025 while also reflecting on the accomplishments of the previous year.

Correlation risks, where single points of failure are created by centralized infrastructure problems, are a recurrent problem for large staking systems. A key remedy for this problem is Distributed Validator Technology (DVT), which makes it possible for Ethereum to have a decentralized, safe, and effective validation layer.

The permissionless DVT architecture from SSV Network is unique in that it provides a globally dispersed network of trustless nodes that anybody may join or expand. This approach promotes network effects that enable a broad range of ETH staking applications while eliminating the need for developers to build intricate and expensive node infrastructure.

SSV is being used by developers to produce creative solutions that satisfy the demands of a wide range of users, from squad-staking and liquid staking to staking pools and beyond. Establishing DVT as the foundation of Ethereum staking and guaranteeing that the majority of staked ETH passes through a safe, decentralized, and future-proof validation layer is the explicit goal.

Creating a Framework Around DVT

Leading participants in the ETH staking and restaking ecosystem have already included DVT, demonstrating its value. Lido, Ether.fi, Puffer, P2P.org, Renzo, and several more are important adopters. An entire ecosystem of apps driven by DVT has emerged in the last 12 months. There are now 42 grant-funded projects underway, 31 of which have been successfully finished. The network already has more than 1,100 permissionless node operators, including solo operators and leading industry players.

After a year of success and quick uptake, SSV Network is still in the forefront of transforming Ethereum staking with DVT. A more decentralized, secure, and effective Ethereum is being made possible by the network’s ability to solve important problems and support creative applications.

