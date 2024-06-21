Tabi Enables Users Subject To KYC Restrictions To Apply For Captain Node VIP Ticket Refunds Before June 30

In Brief Tabi will assist in refunding users from legally protected regions who participated in the presale for Captain Node VIP tickets.

Layer 1 gaming blockchain Tabi (TABI) shared an announcement on social media platform X for its users from its partner channels from legally protected regions, encompassing China, the United States, Canada, and others who participated in the presale for Captain Node VIP Ticket. According to Tabi, these users are subject to Tabi Node’s Know Your Customer (KYC) restrictions. Individuals failing to pass KYC verification will be unable to claim rewards generated through mining activities on the platform.

Tabi maintains a commitment to complying with the regulatory frameworks across different countries and regions. Consequently, the platform will assist affected users in applying for refunds for their Captain Node VIP Tickets.

Users who are unable to pass KYC verification can submit refund applications until June 30th. If users from countries not supported by KYC fail to request a refund by the deadline, they will assume personal responsibility for any resulting consequences.

To facilitate the refund process, users are advised to submit the Ethereum address used to purchase the early bird voucher along with the front side of their ID card via email to Tabi. Upon receipt, Tabi will process the refund within seven days from the application deadline.

Tabi Conducts Presale Of Captain Node VIP Tickets And Public Sale Of TABI Tokens

Tabi operates as a gaming-oriented Layer 1 blockchain developed using the Cosmos SDK. It utilizes PolymorphismVM, enabling developers to deploy games in diverse execution environments. These environments support Web3 languages like EVM, SVM, MoveVM, as well as traditional Web2 languages and runtimes.

PolymorphismVM features customizable gas tokens and payment methods to streamline signing and onboarding processes. Additionally, PolymorphismVM supports multiple login methods such as wallets, DIDs, and SSO logins and facilitates integration with various languages and frameworks for versatile development. Its Voyager II Testnet campaign is currently ongoing.

Recently, Tabi conducted a presale of Captain Node VIP Tickets through selected channels. During the sale, Captain Nodes were made available to the public, with 40% of TABI’s total supply allocated to node mining rewards. Additionally, it held a public sale for TABI tokens, allowing users to acquire seedTABI, which are non-transferable assets on the Ethereum blockchain. These tokens can be converted into TABI tokens after a designated period as specified by the project.

