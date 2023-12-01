Swiss Crypto Bank SEBA Rebrands to AMINA Bank AG

Swiss crypto bank SEBA Bank AG announced its new identity, rebranding itself as AMINA Bank AG. Operating across Zug, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong, the bank offers a wide range of banking services, encompassing both traditional and crypto options, to clients worldwide.

According to SEBA, the choice of the name ‘AMINA’ is derived from ‘transAMINAtion,’ signifying the transference of one compound to another. AMINA embraces perpetual change, amalgamating the elements of traditional, digital and crypto banking to unlock unprecedented potential and growth for its clients.

This vision also embodies the transformation of clients’ financial futures, said SEBA.

“As we bid farewell to the SEBA name, we retain immense pride in the group’s accomplishments under the former brand. Our brand signals a new era in the company’s growth and strategy, positioning us as a key player in the crypto banking landscape, defining the future of finance,” said Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA.

“With our client-focused approach and years of experience in both traditional and crypto finance, we provide a secure platform for investors to build wealth under the highest regulatory standards. We extend our gratitude to our supportive investors and dedicated employees across regions, and as we look ahead to 2024, our ambition is to accelerate growth in our strategic hubs while expanding globally,” he added.

AMINA Bank Aims for Global Expansion

In 2019, SEBA Bank (now AMINA Bank AG), made headlines as one of the first institutions regulated by FINMA to provide crypto banking services. The ongoing rebranding effort marks a new beginning for the company, leveraging its extensive four-year operational history.

AMINA Bank, now inheriting the pioneering spirit of SEBA Bank, positions itself to spearhead the path for clients as a Swiss-regulated crypto bank serving both traditional and crypto-savvy customers globally.

The rebranding signifies a new era for the institution, which has been a proud participant in the financial landscape for over four years. Guided by the same pioneering spirit, AMINA Bank is poised to lead the way for its clients globally, as a Swiss-regulated crypto bank catering to both traditional and crypto-savvy individuals.

AMINA Bank reassures current clients, assuring them that the rebranding will not impact on operations, and business will continue as usual under the new name.

Meanwhile, the branch office in Abu Dhabi and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore are set to apply for a name change to align with the head office in Zug, solidifying the institution’s unified identity across its global footprint.

