SWIFT to Debut Platform Linking CBDCs with Global Financial Infrastructure in Coming Years

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief SWIFT creates new platform aimed at enabling the integration of CBDCs from multiple global banks into the existing financial infrastructure.

Global bank messaging network SWIFT is in the process of creating a new platform aimed at enabling the integration of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) from multiple global banks into the existing financial infrastructure. The new platform is expected to be introduced within the next 12-24 months.

The announcement follows SWIFT’s successful completion of its latest test involving 38 central banks, commercial banks, and settlement platforms. The test focused on assessing interoperability among various CBDCs.

The trial involved central banks from Germany, France, Australia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, and Thailand, alongside several others. Notable commercial banks like HSBC, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, and at least two banks from China participated in the trial.

The trial also explored the feasibility of utilizing CBDCs for complex trade or foreign exchange payments and automating transactions to enhance efficiency and decrease expenses. The positive outcomes have led SWIFT to contemplate transitioning the new platform from experimental stages to reality.

The new initiative marks a significant advancement for the evolving CBDC ecosystem, considering SWIFT’s crucial role in global banking operations. With approximately 90% of the world’s central banks investigating digital currency alternatives, there is a concerted effort to keep pace with the progress made by cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

SWIFT’s extensive network links over 11,500 banks and financial institutions spanning more than 200 countries, enabling the transfer of trillions of dollars daily. The proposed platform seeks to establish a unified global hub for digital asset transactions to enhance scalability and efficiency within the banking sector.

Global CBDC Exploration Intensifies as Nations Engage in Development

Nations representing over 95 percent of global GDP are now in the process of exploring CBDCs. Although most countries are still several years away from implementation, central banks in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean have taken early steps in this direction.

For instance, countries like the Jamaica, Nigeria, and Bahamas have already launched operational CBDCs. Meanwhile, China is conducting advanced real-world trials of its digital currency, the e-yuan. The European Central Bank is also developing a digital euro, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is conducting several cross-border trials involving CBDCs.

Recently, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has commenced the second phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot, the e-HKD. Building upon the findings from the initial phase, the bank aims to further investigate the potential applications of a digital iteration of the Hong Kong dollar.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson