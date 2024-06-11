Sushi Introduces New Development Partner, Sushi Labs, And Unveils Its Roadmap

In Brief Sushi Labs will be executing Sushi’s ecosystem strategy, and exploring solutions to enhance Sushi’s offerings.

Multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) Sushi has announced the launch of Sushi Labs, a development partner tasked with leading new product development, executing Sushi’s ecosystem strategy, and exploring solutions to enhance Sushi’s offerings.

According to the roadmap outlined by Sushi Labs, the key projects under development include Sushi’s swap and aggregation engine, as well as the route processor, which aims to offer users the best swaps by accessing liquidity across various sources. Additionally, there is a multi-token product suite in the works designed to introduce a multi-token strategy to distribute product costs, maximize rewards, and tap into high-growth verticals.

Other projects include the development of an on-chain order book ETH-based perpetuals DEX called Susa and the creation of franchised or native DEXs like Wara on Solana and Saru on ApeChain, aimed at enhancing market presence and liquidity. Furthermore, Sushi Labs is exploring the potential launch of a dedicated Sushi network or appchain.

However, Sushi DEX will continue to serve as the central platform, prioritizing the provision of liquidity and trading services.

Sushi Launches On Rootstock, Introducing Bitcoin’s Security And Decentralization Features To Users

Sushi stands out as a prominent multi-chain DEX operating across more than 30 blockchains. It provides a distinctive cross-chain swap functionality, known as SushiXSwap, facilitating effortless swaps across 14 different blockchains. Through Sushi, users can engage in swapping and liquidity provision and utilize advanced trading and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.

SushiSwap functions similarly to a traditional exchange, enabling users to trade various cryptocurrency assets among themselves. However, SushiSwap operates through smart contracts instead of a centralized entity. Users deposit their cryptocurrencies into the protocol, where they are securely locked and made accessible for trading by other traders.

In February, Sushi unveiled its latest addition, the decentralized derivatives exchange Susa developed on Layer N. Utilizing Layer N’s Nord engine, the exchange boasts a remarkable capacity, processing over 100,000 transactions per second while maintaining a latency of under 1 millisecond.

Recently, Sushi went live on the EVM-compatible Bitcoin sidechain Rootstock. This integration enables Sushi users to engage in trading activities and provide liquidity on Rootstock, benefiting from the security and decentralization features inherent in Bitcoin.

