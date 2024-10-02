SunPump Launches ‘League of Meme Legends’ Competition, Offering Traders 65,000 USDT In Rewards

In Brief SunPump unveils the launch of its first trading competition, “League of Meme Legends,” featuring a total prize pool of 65,000 USDT.

Platform for launching and trading memecoins, SunPump announced the launch of the “League of Meme Legends” Trading Competition, which features a total prize pool of 65,000 USDT spread across ten different pools. Additionally, the top 500 participants will have the chance to share 2,000 USDT in trial trading funds, distributed randomly. The campaign is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM UTC on October 2nd and will continue until 4:00 PM UTC on October 14th.

In order to participate in the competition, users must retweet and like the announcement tweet on SunPump’s account on the social media platform X and complete a form specified in the announcement, which requires details such as their Tron wallet address and X account.

A total of 32,000 USDT will be made available to users who trade any memecoins on the platform. The rewards will be distributed according to the participants’ total trading volume. Specifically, the top-ranked trader will receive 5,000 USDT, the second place will be awarded 4,000 USDT, the third place will earn 2,000 USDT, and the remaining participants will share 4,000 USDT proportionally based on their trading activity.

In addition, 15,000 USDT will be allocated based on profit rankings, with rewards structured as follows: the 1st place will receive 5,000 USDT, the 2nd place will be awarded 4,000 USDT, the 3rd place will earn 3,000 USDT, and the last place will receive 1,000 USDT. Furthermore, the top 500 participants who engage in entry and trading activities will share 2,000 USDT in trial trading funds, distributed randomly.

Moreover, a total prize pool valued at 33,000 USDT will be available, with each independent prize pool designated for users trading tokens from specific projects. These projects include SUNDOG, SunJoker, MUNCAT, PUSS, TBULL, IVfun, MOONDOG, RICE, and MWD, which will rank users separately based on their trading volumes. The distribution for each project’s pool will be as follows: 1st place will receive 35%, 2nd place will get 20%, 3rd place will earn 5%, and positions from 4th to 10th will gradually share 30%.

Notably, all prize pools will only be activated if the total number of participants exceeds 500. If this threshold is not met, the remaining participants will instead receive a random airdrop totaling 2,000 USDT.

Developed by SUN.IO, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on the Tron network, SunPump serves as a dedicated platform for the fair creation and trading of memecoins. It offers creators an affordable and secure way to launch their own memecoins within an intuitive and user-friendly environment.

Recently, SunPump introduced a Telegram trading bot for the platform, which leverages HTX’s custodial wallet service to enhance the security of users’ private keys and provide a seamless trading experience. This bot enables users to conduct quick and straightforward meme coin transactions, making trading more accessible and efficient.

