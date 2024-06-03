Sui Launches SuiLink And Enables Users Earn Rewards For On-Chain Activities Across Sui, Ethereum, And Solana

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sui introduced SuiLink, a soul-binding NFT designed to authenticate users’ ownership of Sui and its connected Ethereum or Solana addresses.

Layer 1 blockchain Sui introduced SuiLink, a soul-binding non-fungible token (NFT) designed to authenticate users’ ownership of a Sui address and its connected Ethereum or Solana address. This advancement allows users to establish identity connections across Sui, Ethereum, and Solana networks, unlocking potential rewards for their activities on each blockchain.

The potential uses for SuiLinks are extensive and hinge on the creativity of application developers within the Sui network. For example, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project could offer rewards to users who possess a SuiLink and are actively involved in lending platforms. This incentive could encourage users to engage more actively in DeFi ecosystems, thereby boosting participation and liquidity.

Importantly, the security of private keys for connected Ethereum and Solana wallets is maintained, as SuiLink solely necessitates offline message signing for those wallets.

Presently, SuiLink offers support for a variety of Ethereum and Solana wallets, ensuring extensive compatibility and user convenience. Creating a SuiLink.io does not entail a minting fee, and gas fees for generating the initial SuiLink for a unique Sui address are also waived. Users have the option to establish multiple links to the same Sui wallet address by generating multiple NFT passes for each connection. The interface simplifies the management and viewing of all linked addresses in a single location.

Sui Partners With Atoma Network, Introducing Verifiable Inference Network And Launches Sui Overflow Hackathon

Sui represents a decentralized layer 1 network known for its high transaction speed and cost-effectiveness. It is tailored to accommodate a diverse array of applications, offering the foundational infrastructure for validations and transactions similar to Ethereum or Bitcoin networks. However, what distinguishes Sui from other Layer 1s is its emphasis on transaction finality, minimized latency, and enhanced transaction speed.

Recently, Sui has established a partnership with the Atoma Network to unveil a verifiable inference network, which is specifically crafted to enhance AI queries off the main blockchain, with a focus on optimizing efficiency and speed exclusively for Sui. Furthermore, the platform has initiated its global hackathon, Sui Overflow, in collaboration with the dWallet network, with a prize pool of $1 million for participants who develop products on the Sui platform.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson