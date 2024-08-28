en en
News Report Technology
August 28, 2024

Starknet Unveils V0.13.2 Upgrade With ‘Parallel Execution’ And ‘Block Packing’ For Improved Transaction Processing

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 28, 2024 at 8:00 am Updated: August 28, 2024 at 8:00 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 28, 2024 at 8:00 am

In Brief

Starknet implemented v0.13.2 upgrade to enhance its use case potential by speeding up transaction confirmation times.

Starknet Unveils V0.13.2 Upgrade With 'Parallel Execution' And 'Block Packing' For Improved Transaction Processing

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Starknet announced the implementation of the v0.13.2 upgrade. This update aims to enhance the network’s future use case potential by speeding up transaction confirmation times and further improving cost efficiency and performance. The upgrade introduces key features such as “parallel execution” and “block packing.”

Parallel execution allows transactions within the Starknet sequencer to be processed simultaneously, increasing the network’s capacity to accommodate future use cases. This feature is anticipated to reduce confirmation times, as executing transactions in parallel speeds up the process compared to sequential execution.

Block packing will reduce Layer 2 transaction confirmation times to approximately 2 seconds for around 80% of transactions while also cutting fixed Layer 1 costs per block by up to 66%. Additionally, Layer 2 block times will be shortened to about 20-60 seconds. This improvement is made possible by decoupling Layer 2 block frequency from Layer 1 costs.

Starknet’s goal is to increase network capacity beyond current requirements. Parallel execution enhances this capacity by allowing the sequencer to process multiple independent transactions at the same time.

While parallel execution enhances efficiency during transaction processing, block packing optimizes the subsequent step, where transactions are grouped into blocks. This method applies “batching” logic to the blocks, combining multiple blocks into a larger unit, which distributes Layer 1 costs across a higher number of transactions. As a result, Layer 2 block frequency is separated from Layer 1 costs, leading to faster block times and reduced transaction costs.

Starknet Witnesses Drop In Daily Active Users And Transactions 

Starknet has recently seen a decline in daily active users (DAUs), dropping nearly 90% since the start of the year, from around 60,000 to approximately 6,000.

Meanwhile, the daily transaction volumes on Starknet have also experienced a substantial decrease. On the other hand, Starknet’s competitor, ZKsync, has faced a similar reduction in active addresses, while other networks like Linea and Scroll have reported increases in active addresses during the same period.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.