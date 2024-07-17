StaFi Initiates Second Season Of rLaunchpad, Prioritizing LSaaS Adoption

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief StaFi has initiated the second season for its rLaunchpad, inviting community submissions for rToken listing proposals.

Liquid staking protocol StaFi announced that it has initiated the second season for its rLaunchpad, inviting community submissions for rToken listing proposals.

According to the announcement, this season will facilitate listing proposals, community voting, development evaluation, deployment, and incentivization programs, following procedures similar to those conducted in the initial season.

StaFi highlighted that the progress of the development of StaFi Liquid Staking as a Service (LSaaS) has enabled stack solutions for major ecosystems such as Ethereum, EMV, and Cosmos. Therefore, the focus of this season will prioritize expanding LSaaS adoption to enhance its versatility and accessibility.

The rLaunchpad program is community-driven, allowing FIS holders to vote on promising Layer 1 projects for integration into the StaFi ecosystem. This process empowers stakeholders to select the most compelling project proposals, which in turn introduces new rTokens onto the StaFi platform. Projects involved in the StaFi rLaunchpad gain access to a sizable and engaged community as well as investors. They receive marketing and community-building support from StaFi, along with technical assistance for launching their rTokens.

Over the course of the previous season, rSEI received the most support from the community, differentiating itself from other candidates, which resulted in the development and release of rSEI.

rLaunchpad Season2 is Approaching



rLaunchpad is a community-led program that empowers $FIS holders to select promising Layer1 projects for integration into the StaFi ecosystem.



Now season2 is being presented, rToken listing proposals are open for submission from our community. pic.twitter.com/RKWlcvbMlk — StaFi Protocol (@StaFi_Protocol) July 17, 2024

StaFi Focuses On Enhancing LSaaS In Q3, 2024

It operates as a decentralized and scalable Cross-Chain Staking Derivatives Protocol designed to enhance the liquidity of staked assets. It features a fully permissionless ecosystem for staking proof-of-stake (PoS) tokens, employing smart delegation algorithms, and eliminating unbonding periods. Additionally, StaFi issues rTokens, which are tradable across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Recently, StaFi unveiled its roadmap for the third quarter, highlighting a primary focus on enhancing LSaaS to offer developers improved development upgrades. Another key objective is to promote broader adoption of LSaaS across various ecosystems.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson