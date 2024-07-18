Somnia Launches Playground App, Enabling Creators Build Their Own Metaverses

In Brief Somnia launched its Somnia Playground, an innovative application designed to simplify the creation and hosting of metaverse experiences.

Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 1 blockchain Somnia announced the launch of Somnia Playground, an innovative application designed to simplify the creation and hosting of metaverse experiences.

“We can’t wait to hear what creators think about the Somnia Playground,” said Paul Thomas, CEO of Somnia. “Our goal is to empower creators by providing them with the tools they need to bring their metaverse visions to life. With Somnia Playground, we are lowering the barriers to entry and enabling a new generation of creators to develop innovative digital experiences,” he added.

The beta version of Somnia Playground enables creators to build metaverse environments and experiences, invite others to explore, and showcase their non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform is anticipated to streamline the creation and publication of metaversal content, empowering creators to concentrate on realizing their distinct visions.

The application will offer content creators a “sandbox” environment where they can test their ideas and creations without requiring deployment on server infrastructure. This iterative process aims to save time and resources, enabling creators to experiment, refine, and perfect their metaverse experiences before officially launching them on Somnia.

Once users create their space in the playground, they can invite friends using a referral code to participate in quests and climb the leaderboard. Users will be able to showcase their NFTs and create experiences in their virtual worlds using any digital currency or asset of their choice. Additionally, Season 2 will introduce refreshed incentive quests specifically designed for the Playground.

Somnia Gears Up To Streamline MML Object Publishing

This project was launched by the Virtual Society Foundation, dedicated to exploring the possibilities of the metaverse. The project encompasses various technologies and an ecosystem centered around it, such as a new Layer 1 blockchain, a protocol for interoperable and composable content, and a consumer-facing browser for interacting with the network or the metaverse browser.

Currently, Somnia is developing a tool to simplify the publishing of MML objects on its protocols. This will enable users to create, customize, and share unique items within the metaverse. Additionally, the platform is enhancing the capacity of each space beyond the existing 20-person limit and integrating voice chat to enhance social interactions. Once the Somnia mainnet launches, creations will be tradable through Web3 marketplaces.

