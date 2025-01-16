en en
News Report Technology
January 16, 2025

Solv Protocol Activates Airdrop Checker Ahead Of SOLV Claiming, Scheduled For January 17

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 16, 2025 at 5:21 am Updated: January 16, 2025 at 5:21 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 16, 2025 at 5:21 am

In Brief

Solv Protocol has launched an airdrop checker, allowing users to verify their eligibility for the upcoming SOLV airdrop, with eligible users able to claim their tokens starting at 9:00 UTC on January 17th.

Solv Protocol Activates Airdrop Checker Ahead Of SOLV Claiming, Scheduled For January 17

Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol announced the launch of an airdrop checker, allowing users to verify their eligibility for the upcoming SOLV airdrop. According to the announcement, eligible users will be able to claim their tokens within 24 hours.

All claims will be processed on the BNB network, so users are advised to ensure they have a small amount of BNB in their wallet to cover gas fees. The claims are scheduled for 9:00 UTC on January 17th. Additionally, starting at 10:00 UTC, users will be able to trade SOLV tokens on Binance and other cryptocurrency exchanges.

Any unclaimed or forfeited tokens will be returned to the Community Rewards & DAO Treasury on March 18th at 9:00 UTC, reinforcing Solv’s on-chain BTC reserve for loyal participants.

SOLV: Tokenomics And Vesting Schedule 

The SOLV token is a BEP-20 asset designed with fairness, sustainability, and long-term growth at its core. The total supply of SOLV is capped at 8.5 billion, with an initial circulating supply of 1.48 billion and a maximum supply of 9.66 billion tokens.

According to the SOLV tokenomics, 7.65% of the total supply will be distributed through the Solv Foundation. Of this, 7.25% will be allocated to Solv Points System Season 1 participants and 0.25% to early supporters, including Vesting Voucher holders, KYC-ed users, and Seahorse Points holders, among others. Additionally, 0.15% will be allocated to eligible participants in the OKX Cryptopedia Campaign.

Among these recipients, 99% will receive 100% of their SOLV tokens immediately, while the top 1% of addresses will face a 3-month lock-up to encourage long-term stability. Any unclaimed or forfeited tokens from users who exit early will be returned to the Community Rewards & DAO Treasury.

At launch, 40% of the SOLV supply will be liquid, with the remaining 60% vesting linearly over 3 months. Each month, 20% of the remaining supply will be unlocked. For each vesting portion, users must have an average daily holding in Season 2 that is equal to or greater than their average daily holding in Season 1. If the holdings in Season 2 decrease, the user’s claim will be reduced proportionally.

Solv Protocol connects on-chain entities with individual and institutional investors in a liquidity network, providing solutions such as delta-neutral strategies, yield enhancement, and structured products. Since launching SolvBTC in April 2024, over 25,000 BTC have been deposited, positioning the protocol as one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin holdings in decentralized finance (DeFi). Its Bitcoin Reserve is now the 5th largest when compared to government-owned BTC reserves.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

